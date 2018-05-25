15 injured as IED explodes in Indian restaurant in Canada

At least 15 people were injured in Canada's Mississauga, when an "improvised explosive device" (IED) went off in an Indian cuisine restaurant, The Globe and Mail reported on Friday.

According to Peel Regional Police, two suspects detonated the device and fled the scene.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

Police said they received a call regarding the explosion, which occurred near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue, just after 10:30pm, the report said.

According to The Globe and Mail, paramedics at the scene said that three people suffered critical injuries in the explosion.

"We transported three of them to trauma centres in what I would say is critical condition just from blast injuries," Peel Region paramedic Joe Korstanje was quoted as saying.

He also said that the remaining 12 victims suffered minor injuries.