'Hussain Nawaz real beneficial owner of Nielsen and Nescoll,' Maryam testifies in court

Malik AsadUpdated May 25, 2018

Maryam Nawaz told the accountability court on Friday that the trust deeds related to the offshore companies Nielsen and Nescoll were original but the Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had deliberately declared them false in order to name her and her husband Captain Safdar in the Avenfield properties reference.

Maryam continued her testimony in the reference for a second consecutive day today under Section 342 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and pointed out what she said were several flaws in the way the trust deeds were examined.

At the outset, PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif's daughter confirmed the statements her brother Hussain had made in interviews given to some media outlets, and said that he was the real beneficial owner of the British Virgin Islands offshore companies Nielsen and Nescoll, which held the Avenfield apartments.

Maryam testified that she had "produced two declarations of trust deeds certified by the notary public as true and exact copies of original".

Read more: Falsified documents used to mislead SC on Mayfair apartments: JIT report

Regarding the engagement of the services of forensic expert Robert M. Radley — who in his report stated that the trust deeds were false and fabricated — she said that the Supreme Court, in its order of April 20, "never directed the JIT to make me and my husband a part of its investigation".

"The JIT decided on its own — without any reference of an SC order — to procure the so-called expert opinion on the trust deeds with mala fide intentions."

Maryam further said that the forensic expert was engaged by Akhtar Riaz Raja, who happened to be a first cousin of JIT head Wajid Zia.

There is no plausible reason as to why Radley's services were engaged through Raja when the said expert could have been engaged by the JIT through the Foreign Office as Zia had admitted during cross-examination, Maryam said, adding, "In fact, services were engaged through Raja to procure an utterly false and manipulated report which suits the designs of the JIT — to implicate me and my husband in the case."

Regarding the use of Calibri font — which, according to Radley, was not commercially available in February 2006 when the trust deed was signed — Maryam testified that Radley "during his cross-examination admitted that there was a pre-release of Window Vista Beta-1 version, which was available in April 2005, with subsequent versions in September and October 2005."

During her testimony, Maryam also said that her grandfather Mian Muhammad Sharif looked after the entire family, provided them expenses and even fixed pocket money for each family member.

Comments (30)

1000 characters
Zulfiqar
May 25, 2018 12:47pm

Thank you for finally saying something related to the case. Maybe your dad needs to do the same.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 25, 2018 12:51pm

How many statements will you change Mariam Safdar? Regardless of contradictory statements the Sharif family still has to provide the money trail. If the money is legitimate then they have nothing to worry about.

Kashif
May 25, 2018 01:25pm

This is a straight case. Shared family has committed all sort of corruption and plundered millions of dollars from the country of majority of needy persons. There should not be any delaying tactic allowed. People if Pakistan are tired of waiting. Business and daily bread earners are effected badly.

Taimoor khan
May 25, 2018 01:29pm

What a blatant liar. She is on record with Sana Bucha interview admitted that she and her siblings do not owe anything outside Pakistan.

Aftab Qureishi
May 25, 2018 01:30pm

She is always contradicting herself. I really hope the judiciary takes this case seriously, and makes an example of the Sharifs and sends them to prison.

NACParis
May 25, 2018 01:42pm

They have become master of lying or else the cronies from legal fraternity are misguiding them. Sons have said one thing, father denying everything and now daughter completely confused. The crux is that this is the only time in their reign when they have lost the power of dictation which the khandan still refuses to accept.

Khalid
May 25, 2018 01:44pm

Lies, lies and more lies to hide the previous lies. I think you should stop this nonsense. After denying for so long, now these flats belong to your family. How nice. Aren't you and your family ashamed?.

Logically
May 25, 2018 01:50pm

I wish I can buy property in Pakistan from my pocket money ? who they making foul here

Akram
May 25, 2018 01:54pm

I wish I had such a grandfather who gave me fixed pocket money. I would also be a billionaire by now.

Khalid
May 25, 2018 02:01pm

This whole family really believes that ALL Pakistanis are stupid. No madam. The game is over for you and your family.

Ed Melik, Esq.
May 25, 2018 02:12pm

There are several criminal and civil cases that dealt with the issue of Calibri font and it's first commercial as well as beta version release by Microsoft. However, the same font was available in 2004 without the MS bundle but separately sold through various vendors which any entity could have bought and installed on a PC or even a MAC. So if the grounds of rendering the Deed due to its use of Calibri font on the date stated is totally false. Calibri fonts have been in use commercially since 2001.

Fahad Arshad
May 25, 2018 02:18pm

I am surprised how this entire family has survived on pocket money all these years

Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
May 25, 2018 02:19pm

Mockery of the natuon.

Amer
May 25, 2018 02:39pm

Let me make two comments. First no real business in Western world run a business based on ant beta software. you can not make fools of the world all the time.

Stop lying and face the music.

F Khan
May 25, 2018 02:39pm

JIT is the darkest thing which happened to this country and the reputation of the judiciary.They did not investigate anything but run a Go Get Sharifs campaign with ulterior motives and also bought bad name to the SC.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
May 25, 2018 02:40pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan Still no money trail? I agree brother.

Salman
May 25, 2018 02:47pm

Easy. Email Hussein and Hassan, tell them to scan a copy of the nescoll and Nielsen documents showing company being transferred to them in 2006, and also the original incorporation documents from 93/96 which should show the Qatari as owner. Submit these in court on Monday, and you'll walk away free. I don't know why they didn't do this on day 1...unless these documents don't exist?

PakPower
May 25, 2018 02:59pm

How many statements would this family change? Certified liars

Shah
May 25, 2018 03:01pm

All these lies. All these never ending lies!!

Tupac
May 25, 2018 03:10pm

She has 1,000,000 excuses and accepts 0 responsibility.

Saad Khan
May 25, 2018 03:11pm

Next Week after June first, Red Warrants will be issued.

Javaid
May 25, 2018 03:17pm

But you said in interview that you and your brothers have have no properties in Pakistan or abroad. Now you are saying brother owns those flats. At least one of those statements is a lie which disqualify you from contesting any future election.

Taimur
May 25, 2018 03:18pm

There should be a separate case against her for changing statements

Umar Aftab
May 25, 2018 03:25pm

The amount of lies is unbelievable. Grandfather gives wealth to grandchildren skipping a generation and off course ignores the children of one son, Abbas Sharif.

Saad
May 25, 2018 03:35pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan what statement she has changed?

Saad
May 25, 2018 03:36pm

@Taimoor khan she only say about her in that interview not about brothers.

ukasha
May 25, 2018 03:47pm

its so funny that neilson and nescol is owned my hussain nawaz

Sohaila
May 25, 2018 03:50pm

@F Khan say whatever you like, but regardless you guys hate JIT, what they brought on surface is hard to deny. Shame, shame, shame.

salman
May 25, 2018 04:04pm

@Saad She said in that interview that I own no property in london or abroad. Then she said she wonders where they find these properties in her name, her mother's name, her brother's name, or her sister's name. Which implies that none of the before mentioned own any property. Don't forget this was in 2012 and according to her she signed the trust deed in 2006 so she would have been aware of exactly who owned what property when. But she didn't say that did she?

salman
May 25, 2018 04:10pm

@F Khan For argument's sake, lets agree JIT is the darkest thing ever. But why can't nawaz and co present the money trail? If they are saying that Hussein and Hassan have the money trail....why can't Hussein and Hassan just scan and email the relevant documents over? What kind of kids are these that they wont help thier father and sister?

