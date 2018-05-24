Suicide bombers involved in attack on FC Madadgar centre in Quetta identified as Afghan nationals

The five suicide bombers involved in the terrorist attack on Frontier Corps' (FC) Madadgar centre in Quetta on May 17 have been identified as Afghan nationals, read an initial investigation and forensic report.

According to the report, the suicide bombers were reportedly affiliated with Afghanistan-based banned outfit Hizbul Ahrar and worked in collaboration with the outlawed Lashkar-i-Jhangvi Balochistan chapter.

The suicide bombers tried to storm inside the FC's Madadgar centre in Quetta's survey 31 area last Thursday. However, the FC personnel deployed at the gate quickly retaliated and killed the suicide bombers. Intense firing between FC personnel and terrorists left residents of the area hostage for almost an hour.

"We feared that the terrorists may enter our homes. I thank God and salute our brave forces who silenced them timely," said a resident of the area, while narrating the events that took place a week ago.

An assistant patrolling officer of the motorway police Muhammad Idrees sacrificed his life that day by stopping one of the suicide bombers. Three FC personnel were also injured in the attack.

The preliminary report suggests that the first suicide bomber detonated at the main gate resulting in severe damage to the gate and boundary wall of the FC sector headquarter. Taking advantage of the initial blast, the remaining four suicide bombers attempted to break in from the broken wall and the gate, the report said.

According to details provided in the report, the FC personnel immediately engaged the terrorists behind the gate and side wall. The bombers were armed with suicide jackets, Kalashnikovs, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and 50 grenades packed into a single cabin vehicle.