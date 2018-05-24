DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Suicide bombers involved in attack on FC Madadgar centre in Quetta identified as Afghan nationals

Dawn.comMay 24, 2018

Email


The five suicide bombers involved in the terrorist attack on Frontier Corps' (FC) Madadgar centre in Quetta on May 17 have been identified as Afghan nationals, read an initial investigation and forensic report.

According to the report, the suicide bombers were reportedly affiliated with Afghanistan-based banned outfit Hizbul Ahrar and worked in collaboration with the outlawed Lashkar-i-Jhangvi Balochistan chapter.

The suicide bombers tried to storm inside the FC's Madadgar centre in Quetta's survey 31 area last Thursday. However, the FC personnel deployed at the gate quickly retaliated and killed the suicide bombers. Intense firing between FC personnel and terrorists left residents of the area hostage for almost an hour.

"We feared that the terrorists may enter our homes. I thank God and salute our brave forces who silenced them timely," said a resident of the area, while narrating the events that took place a week ago.

Also read: How death stalks policemen in Quetta

An assistant patrolling officer of the motorway police Muhammad Idrees sacrificed his life that day by stopping one of the suicide bombers. Three FC personnel were also injured in the attack.

The preliminary report suggests that the first suicide bomber detonated at the main gate resulting in severe damage to the gate and boundary wall of the FC sector headquarter. Taking advantage of the initial blast, the remaining four suicide bombers attempted to break in from the broken wall and the gate, the report said.

According to details provided in the report, the FC personnel immediately engaged the terrorists behind the gate and side wall. The bombers were armed with suicide jackets, Kalashnikovs, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and 50 grenades packed into a single cabin vehicle.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 24, 2018

A bridge too far?

DIALOGUE is necessary and urgently needed, but how likely is dialogue in the current atmosphere? A recently launched...
Updated May 24, 2018

Forced marriages

Refusal to obey parents in such matters can attract the ultimate retribution.
Updated May 24, 2018

Prime time violence

With elections drawing near, political temperatures are bound to rise as nerves get frayed.
Updated May 23, 2018

Kishenganga dispute

AS the country hurtles towards the chaotic flux of a fast approaching election, a critical dispute is set to be...
May 23, 2018

Pompeo’s bluster

LACKING all diplomatic nuance and statesmanship, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech directed at Iran on...
Updated May 23, 2018

Ongoing heatwave

THE impact of global warming came home in a brutal way three years ago when a record-breaking heatwave in lower ...