Hasan strikes for Pakistan as Cook holds firm in first Test

England were 72 for three wickets after winning the toss at lunch on the first day of the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's on Thursday.

Alastair Cook, in a record-equalling 153rd consecutive Test appearance, was 46 not out and Jonny Bairstow unbeaten on 10.

Hasan Ali, the only change to the Pakistan side that beat Test debutants Ireland in Dublin last week, led the tourists' attack with two wickets for 18 runs in seven overs.

This is the first match in a two-Test series.

England gave a debut to 20-year-old Somerset off-spinner Dominic Bess and included fast bowler Mark Wood in their XI, with pace bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes missing out after being selected in a 12-man squad.

Pakistan made one change to the side that beat Test debutants Ireland by five wickets in Dublin last week, with Hasan Ali replacing left-arm paceman Rahat Ali for the first of this two-Test series.

England are looking to bounce back after a difficult southern hemisphere tour where they failed to win in seven combined Tests in Australia and New Zealand.

Border hails 'amazing' Cook

Australia great Allan Border praised the “amazing” Alastair Cook as the England batsman equalled his record of 153 consecutive Tests by playing in the series opener against Pakistan at Lord's on Thursday.

This was the 154th Test of opener Cook's career — with only illness after he made a century on debut against India at Nagpur in 2006 interrupting a sequence where he has never been dropped by the selectors.

Border and Cook are both gritty left-handed batsmen, each having scored more than 11,000 Test runs and captained their respective countries to Ashes success.

They've also each won a County Championship title with Essex.

But at 33, Cook is some five years younger than when Border played his 153rd Test, a reflection both of England's heavy programme and the increasingly congested nature of modern international cricket.

“I didn't realise anyone was getting that close in terms of consecutive Test matches, but it is an amazing thing,” Border told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper.

“I've been a great fan of his from a distance over the years. I don't know him well, but we've got that Essex connection.

“I spent two fantastic years playing there and so I've watched his progress as a former player from the club.

“To have stayed fit and able to play that many consecutive games is remarkable,” the 62-year-old added.

But despite his 244 not out against Australia in the fourth Test at Melbourne in December, Cook came into the two-match Pakistan series under greater pressure than usual.

The past year has seen Cook score two double-centuries but only a further 216 Test runs at an average of 13.5 since last August.

Border, however, forecast Cook's Test career could run for a while yet.

“There is no reason why he can't keep going for a few years yet.

“The number he ends up with could be something quite extraordinary.

“When I finished I was 38. Cook is only 33 so he will understand his game well enough to know where he is at when it comes to his performances.

“The Ashes (a 2019 series in England) are only just over a year away, so he'll be 34 and could have a great series, and then he might even fancy coming back to Australia again. He's the only who will know.“