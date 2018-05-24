CJP Nisar meets Chinese counterpart in Beijing
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar met his Chinese counterpart, the Honourable Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme Peoples Court of China, in Beijing on Thursday.
CJP Nisar is on an official visit to China for the 13th meeting of the Presidents and Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, according to a press release.
The chief justice told Qiang that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship One Belt One Road project and that the judiciary fully supports CPEC and is committed to taking measures to ease commercial disputes for smooth implementation of CPEC projects, the handout read.
CJP Nisar informed Qiang that the SC had "recently held a detailed meeting of all federal departments/ministries with special focus on CPEC", adding that the apex court had "also issued directions to the lower courts not to issue injunctive orders on CPEC projects unless the other parties have been heard".
The chief justice told his Chinese counterpart that Pak-China ties are supported by people of both countries.
He apprised Qiang on the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the judicial institutions of the two countries last year, during a previous visit to China by the CJP.
According to the SC handout, "judicial cooperation between [the] two countries has started gaining momentum and there is huge potential for bilateral exchanges in the fields of arbitration, judicial training, automation of judicial systems and use of technology".
SPCC President Qiang appreciated the initiatives taken by the SC and maintained that Pak-China ties enjoy the "full confidence of the leadership of [the] two countries".
The CJP, who was accompanied by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, apprised Qiang about the recently concluded Judicial Conference, and invited him to visit Pakistan to attend the upcoming judicial conference on arbitration.
SPC President Zhou Qiang was accompanied by Pei Xianding, head of the SPC Criminal Tribunal, and Yang Qingming, president of the Beijing High Peoples Court.
I am confused. How judiciary will support CPEC and what if any project goes against the rights of citizens of Pakistan? Judiciary should be neutral
He told them, he fully support the cpec projects but cannot support the man who started because he has no mandate to change the written script against NS
Thank you Nisar, we all Pakistani are with you.
Poor people of Pakistan die waiting for justice, He has to correct his own judicial system before saying something
Judiciary and Army are acting in all areas of governance at their own. This is a serious lack of coordination and heavy overstepping of toes which is disastrous for the normal running of the Government. Parliament is hung in space and politicians are dagger-drawn in between ever since. There appears a complete chaos before the elections. No clue in sight and people waiting for a miracle.
Judiciary supports CPEC? How come? will they employ judge as managers there? It happens when million of pending cases are there to be resolved in Supreme court and CJP is busy in government affairs. Parliament must take notice of it. Also parliament must take notice of millions of pending cases before court which are here for years but no one is focusing on it.
@Taimur Spot on.
@M. Saeed - What "governance" do you see from this incompetent lot who could not even provide clean a basic necessity like drinking water let alone many other issues?
If CJ takes up clean drinking water projects case and other issues then we are grateful.
It could have been better that instead of focusing on CPEC the CJP should have asked for help in resolving million of pending cases. Should have taken lesson and apply cross country coordination in helping to resolve cases for normal people. Its amazing that judges now get involved in Govt. affairs!
Pakistan should adopt the same model as of China against corruption.
With a gargantuan project like CPEC which is a game changer at international level, the judiciaries have to be aligned on all aspects. They should discuss all possible scenarios of disputes and and disagreements .Than they should outline resolutions to those scenarios ,so they are on same page for future.
Justice delayed is justice denied. CJP interested in CPEC and road projects but turns a deaf ear to pending cases. In a civilized world the justice takes precedence above all. Anything to do or any betterment to do for courts? Can CJP provide only one singly solution to address these court issues and pending cases?
There are over 38,000 cases filed in the SC waiting to be tried in the highest court.The supreme court justices should work every day of the week and work overtime to provide justice to the people who put him in the highest post. Why CJ has to takes two other justices with him to China while justice system is crumbling under the weight of undecided cases. Why CJ is interfering in executive branch functions when he should speed up the cases to relieve the pressure. The constitution should have provision to replace justices who don,t perform or too lenient to the criminals.
What is CJ doing in China?? What is his business in China?