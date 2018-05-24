Putting agency men on Panamagate JIT was inappropriate, Maryam tells accountability court
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, while recording her statement in the Avenfield reference before the accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday, raised multiple objections against the joint investigation team (JIT) that had investigated her family's business dealings at the behest of the Supreme Court. The investigation had led to her father's ouster from office as well as the filing of multiple corruption references against their family.
Maryam in her statement today termed the inclusion of two officials of intelligence agencies in JIT "inappropriate" and questioned the competence of the entire team.
She brought to the court's notice that retired Brig Muhammad Nauman Saeed, a director in Inter-Services Intelligence, was also “a member of the committee that had probed the issue of Dawn Leaks, which had intensified civil and military tension.”
Read: Corruption references against me are punishment for treason case against Musharraf, Nawaz tells court
Maryam testified that neither the JIT report nor the response to requests seeking mutual legal assistance (MLA) purportedly sent by the JIT to the UK and Saudi Arabia were produced before the court.
"The formal application to obtain Volume X of the JIT report (comprising the MLA requests) was moved but prosecution opposed the request and the court dismissed the plea," she recalled. "Therefore, [subsequent] use of these documents violated my right to a fair trial.”
Maryam said that the Supreme Court, in its order of April 20, 2017, had constituted the JIT and tasked it to respond to 13 questions. She claimed that since the purpose of the JIT was to assist the SC in a constitutional petition, "the JIT report cannot be considered as evidence against me."
The money trail
When quizzed over the establishment, running and sale proceeds of Gulf Steel Mills, Maryam said that she was hardly one year old when the mill was established, adding that she had no information about the operations of the mill and how its shares were disposed of.
She also claimed that she knew nothing about the statements of Tariq Shafi regarding two agreements for the disposal of the shares of Gulf Steel Mills.
Maryam distanced herself and her father from Hudaibiya Paper Mills as well, saying: “Arrangement of the transfer of shares and appointment of any director of Hudaibiya Paper Mills from the Sharif family was the exclusive domain of my late grandfather Mian Muhammad Sharif. He was the sole person responsible for setting up all business concerns; me or my father did not contribute or had any role in this regard."
Most of what Maryam said in the court today was a rehash of the statements her father Nawaz Sharif had given to the court in the previous days.
Their statements were identical to the extent that Maryam's counsel Amjad Pervaiz suggested to the court that her answers could be "copied and pasted" in order to expedite the proceedings and not have the court typists rekey the same information — a request that was accepted.
Dragging daughters to court is a bad precedent: Nawaz
After Maryam partially recorded her statement under Section 342 of the CrPC (Criminal Procedures Code), Nawaz complained that "victimisation has engulfed even those members of my family that have nothing to do with government functions and family business."
Nawaz said that it was "painful" for him to see his daughter testifying as an accused in the witness box.
"This is a ruthless act," he said. "This is setting a very bad precedent. I can pass this hard time but this trend will also be faced by others and it will be very difficult for them to go through such an experience. Those who are setting this trend will have to pay the cost.
"This used to happen centuries ago. Pakistan was not established for such victimisation. It means that we have changed our direction."
Comments (29)
Yes it's hard to see your daughter facing criminal charges, but you should have thought about that when creating those offshore companies, laundering money and putting assets in her name.
So did maryam not explain her statement on that Sana Bucha interview? You know the one where she said me or my brothers own no property in London or Pakistan?
Maryam Nawaz: subsequent events violated my right to a fair trial.”
What about calibri font? and the fake documents you have provided?
Also, money trail is still is question which you people don't have answer to!
"Nawaz said that it was "painful" for him to see his daughter testifying as an accused in the witness box."
You reap, what you sow. Does Panama ring any bells!? How did you kids become owners of multi-million dollars worth of assets - while they were still in School as teenagers??
Mariam Safdar please provide the money trail that Honourable Courts are asking for and lets put an end to this issue. If the money is legitimate then you have nothing to worry about.
Why didn't you & your father objected before ... rather sweets were distributed when JIT was announced ..... plz stop fooling people & give some money trail ...
Lying to the court and people won't save you, corrupt Sharif family.
There is enough evidence to prove you guilty.
Both Sharif brothers are well known for their political victimization credentials and have many families in the process. Now they facing the humiliation themselves. What goes around comes around
if you would not have looted country’s treasure in the name of your kids. she would not have been standing in witness box today. It is only nawaz sharif who should be shameful not the nation
Must've been so frustrating to not being able to control some members of JIT?
You were not here to explain this. Rather the question simply remains the same, where is the money trial for London Appartments? You do not need to worry about any thing else. JUST PROVIDE the trial and prove your innocence.
Why now? They were aware of the JIT members when they were investigating, at that time no objection was raised. Please answer the simple question to provide money trail for the property purchased in UK. Which unfortunately they will never be able to provide as it was laundered money.
Only NS himself is responsible for bringing her to this level. He has ruined lives of all his children.
And stealing money from the poor, debt-ridden country was appropriate?
Mr MNS and co just give the money trail - do not try to seek sympathy vote. Your days are numbered!
What about your actions against Bhutto's daughter? Was Benazir not someone's daughter. She was actually younger than Maryiam when you conspired against her Sir. Now that you are being held to account you are bringing up all excuses to not have to be held accountable.
It is indeed bad precedent to put top office bearers to criminal proceedings. Has it happened in India, US or China?
Another piece of dialogues issued today .....
Yea right! Very bad trend being set indeed Mr. Sharif. Do you remember that you were the pioneer trend setter when you used to send Benazir Bhutto for such trials as well?
Mr ex-PM , I agree that it is hard to see ones daughter hauled up for questioning, but you should have thought of this before using their names when buying properties in London. Never use children names when hiding wealth.
Those involved and supporting these act of political engineering, have families too. They will face justice in this world or on day of judgement for sure.
When the subject of an investigation has access to State secrets and national security is involved, then intelligence agencies need to be involved in the investigation.
only because, they were only one who were not manageable for sitting Govt coz they were unable to influence those doing the job. So For Me, A single reason is sufficient to justify the agency involvement i.e when u have to find evidence against sitting PM, then u need secrecy, hidden identity. Global influence, Clarity of rules and regulation in international comm etc....
Now taste your own medicine.
Remember Benazur Mr Nawaz Sharif. She was also a daughter of this land although not yours of course,
NS drag Ms Benazir Bhutto in many false cases in courts for years,. The precedent was set by him.
Maryam Nawaz has played a key role in bringing Nawaz Sharif and PML-N to a stage where there is no future for them. And she is not stopping.
shamelessly lying on and on ...
Nawaz Sharif is lucky his sons ran away to London otherwise the entire family would have been in the court. Now only two will go to jail and other two will have a good life. Unless Nawaz Sharif and Maryam run away to London also since they are not on Exit Control List