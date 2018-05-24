Local authorities demolish Ahmadis' 'historical' building, mob vandalises place of worship

Jamaat-i-Ahmadiyya spokesperson Salim Uddin, in a press release on Thursday, condemned the demolition of the community's place of worship as well as a historically significant building belonging to Jamaat-i-Ahmadiyya by "miscreants along with governmental administration" in Sialkot.

According to the press release, 30 to 35 employees of a Tehsil municipal committee in Sialkot escorted by police came to the Hakeem Hasam Uddin building around 10:45pm on Wednesday and began demolishing it.

"In the meantime, more than 600 miscreants chanting slogans joined in and started demolishing an Ahmadi worship place near the building," read the press release, adding that the "vandalism" continued until 4:30 in the morning.

The incident caught social media's attention when pictures and videos showing a "mob" destroying the religion site started circulating early Thursday morning. One video of the attack shows a man breaking a minaret with an iron piece.

Image of the destroyed minaret. ─ Local source

A separate video shows a man, who is said to be a political leader, thanking "the district police officer, the deputy commissioner, religious parties and teams of the town municipal administration for their support in removing minarets — which are a symbol of Islam — from the place of worship".

Referring to the mob, the press release said: "The Ahmadi worship place and building vandalised by the mob possessed historical significance for the Ahmadi community and have been in place for more than a century."

According to the press release, the building was "renovated a while back that led the municipal committee to seal it".

"We are seeking legal action against it. Vandalism of buildings by the governmental administration for the mere satisfaction of extremist forces without any judicial order only goes on to demonstrate the fact that the civil establishment has given up in front of elements that use religion to seek their personal and organisational interests," the statement continues.

The spokesperson demanded security for their worship places along with compensation for the damages worth tens of thousands of rupees. He also asked that the miscreants be tried under law.

The local authorities, however, insisted that the building was demolished because it was an "illegal construction".

Municipal Corporation Sialkot Mayor Chaudhary Tauheed Akhtar told DawnNewsTV that members of the Ahmadi community were constructing a building without having an approved design. The administration received complaints about the illegal construction and subsequently sealed the building, he added.

According to Akhtar, in violation of rules, the illegal construction continued and so the corporation "took action last night and demolished the illegal construction".

When asked about the mob attacking the place of worship, Akhtar said that he had informed the assistant commissioner and the DPO. "We were supposed to demolish the illegal construction — now, it is the duty of police to investigate the incident and take legal action."

DPO Asad Sarfraz said that the law is equal for all and that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Action will be taken after the report is furnished, he said.