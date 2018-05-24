Water talks failed to produce agreement in Pakistan’s water dispute with India: WB
WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Wednesday announced that two days of talks with a Pakistani delegation did not lead to an agreement on the way forward in Pakistan’s water dispute with India.
A four-member Pakistani delegation arrived in Washington on Sunday, a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a controversial dam in India-held Kashmir, for talks with senior World Bank officials. Pakistan fears the dam will reduce its share in the waters of the Indus and its tributaries and will also damage the ecosystem of the Neelum and Jhelum rivers.
The World Bank said that senior bank officials met the Pakistani team, at their request, on May 21-22 and discussed issues regarding the Indus Waters Treaty and opportunities within the treaty to seek an amicable solution to the India-Pakistan water dispute.
The Pakistani agenda for the talks included four key points: the height of the dam built on the Kishanganga River, its capacity to hold water, Pakistan’s demand for setting up a court of arbitration to settle the dispute and India’s counter-demand for an international expert, instead of the court.
In a statement issued after the talks on Wednesday evening, the bank said the Pakistani delegation also shared with it their concerns about the recent inauguration of the Kishanganga hydroelectric plant.
“Several procedural options for resolving the disagreement over the interpretation of the Treaty’s provisions were discussed,” the World Bank said.
“While an agreement on the way forward was not reached at the conclusion of the meetings, the World Bank will continue to work with both countries to resolve the issues in an amicable manner and in line with the treaty provisions.”
As in a previous statement, the bank insisted that the Indus Waters Treaty was a profoundly important international agreement that provides an essential cooperative framework for India and Pakistan to “address current and future challenges of effective water management to meet human needs and achieve development goals”.
The World Bank said that the treaty only gives it a “limited and procedural” role in resolving India-Pakistan water disputes, although the bank supervised the negotiations for the treaty and is recognised as an arbitrator by both countries.
In particular, the role in relation to ‘differences’ and ‘disputes’ was “limited to the designation of people to fulfil certain roles when requested by either or both parties,” the bank said.
The World Bank assured India and Pakistan that it “remains committed to act in good faith and with complete impartiality and transparency in fulfilling its responsibilities under the Treaty, while continuing to assist the countries”.
The Indus system of rivers comprises three western rivers — the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab — and three eastern rivers — the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi. The controversial Kishanganga dam is built on Neelum, which is a tributary of the Jhelum River.
The 1960 Indus Waters Treaty gives Pakistan exclusive use of the western rivers, the Jhelum, Chenab and Indus, while the eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas and Sutlej — go to India.
Although the World Bank issued a comprehensive statement on the two-day talks, the Pakistani team, which was led by Attorney General Ashtar Awsaf Ali, has remained silent.
It’s not clear if the delegation will also meet US officials and seek their help in seeking a peaceful end to its water disputes with India. In the past, Pakistan maintained a close liaison with the United States over such issues and Washington did play an effective role in easing tensions between South Asia’s two nuclear neighbours.
Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2018
Comments (44)
So sad!
Pakistan needs to excercise maturity while responding to any hydroelectric project built by India. Not even once in previous instances Pakistan was able to prove violation of treaty by India.
'While an agreement on the way forward was not reached at the conclusion of the meetings, the World Bank will continue to work with both countries to resolve the issues in an amicable manner and in line with the treaty provisions.' What does It really mean?
Pakistani delegation has no agenda in the talks as Kishanganga project was already approved by ICJ and now it has been completely built so what is there to discuss? This seems more like a political stunt as there was a news that Indian PM has inaugurated the project. Who send delegation after project is completed.
I told you not to waste time and taxpayer's hard earned money
The Indus system of rivers comprises three western rivers - Indus, Jhelum and Chenab, and three eastern rivers - Sutlej, Beas and Ravi. As per Indus Water Treaty signed at Karachi between NEHRU and AYUB in 1960, India got 33 million acre feet (MAF) from eastern rivers and Pakistan got 125 MAF from western rivers. 3.7 TIMES MORE WATER was given to Pak hoping for PEACE. Due to higher share to Pak. India was given the option to use the western river waters for irrigation of 701,000 acres with new water storage capacity of 1.25 MAF, construct non-run off hydro power plants with storage of 1.6 MAF and flood storage of 0.75 MAF. ...... India was not using the water allotted to it from western Rivers till now and was flowing into sea as Pakistan too was not using it. ..... Now India has used its right to construct "hydro power plant". In future India can also decide to use 20% of 125 MAF water allotted to it, especially when INDO-PAK PEACE not happened till date.
Pakistan India have failed to solve any dispute since last 70 years.
It is choreographed for domestics consumption for election year , Pakistani's delegate traveled knows very well the outcome
Nothing will happen. WB will never annoy India. Rather India will not accept anything less than its interest. Pakistani policy makers must come up with alternatives to ensure availability of water to agriculture and for human consumption.
Water on emotions.
So just a free trip.
As expected, this was just another paid US holiday for the delegation.
Pakistan can only resolve by taking to India on IWT. For Pakistan it’s a matter of prestige, won’t talk, India on other hand, will stand its ground.
India will make best use of Kishanganga dam, for Kashmiris, not only water but also electricity.
WB knows that Kishanganga dam built for irrigation & energy needs for Kashmiris. Pakistan objection is unnecessary.
Wasted tax payers precious money for publicity. The outcome of this meeting with WB was well known. Pakistan has no case against india and WB cannot side with pakistan in present circumstances. Pakistan is at loggerheads with US and cannot expect WB to take its side. Start planning building dams in Pakistan before it is too late.
Scrap Indus Waters Treat.
Pakistan should understand that the world is not fair, and must control of things in its own hands.
Just as expectes.
Were pakistani authorities asleep during kehp construction?
In summary WB said it has limited role to play. The article failed to mention that building dams on the rivers for generating hydroelectricity is integral to the Treaty.
World Bank said that the treaty only gives it a “limited and procedural” role in resolving India-Pakistan water disputes,
In particular, the role in relation to ‘differences’ and ‘disputes’ was “limited to the designation of people to fulfil certain roles when requested by either or both parties,” the bank said.
Expected.
While an agreement was not reached, we will continue to work with both countries to resolve the issues,... The world bank was blind when the dam was built and so was Pakistan government...Unless both sides win, no agreement can be permanent.
Pakistan had no case and that's the inconvenient truth.
Time to scrap this useless treaty
Kishanganga project is useful for Indian Kashmiris and electricity can be diverted to neighboring country on chargeable basis.
Just build a dam for people’s sake!
Pakistan should make their own dams as soon as possible like Kalabagh dam.
Pakistan need to protect her own rights as any other Nation which is strong nationalistic and protect its rights by any means. India being a bigger economy and foxy behavior will always be favored by these bodies against Pakistan. Going to arbitration is total waste of time. Unfortunately the gang of thugs and establishment technocrats are weak and and have no back bone to stand and protect the rights. What a tragedy we are facing as a nation on all fronts.
@Himmat - Please go ahead & scrap the treaty so that this one sided treaty can end. India would push for 50-50 sharing in the new treaty, as the river flows thru Indian Kashmir.
@Indian ... what a great reply with full facts, figures and analysis in your comment. Salute.
Looks like American hand behind this stalling by WB. Quite obvious.
China is also not supporting Pakistan in this matter like WB.
China is using Pakistan as a business place ,no emotional relation.
China will be a next "East India Company" of Pakistan.
This is not a breaking news.
Sir, why Pakistan could never plan to build such hydroelectric dams on it's side of rivers?
@Zak Suprised by you comment. If things do not go in Pakistan's way you always blame some else. Please read the treaty and just tell us what percentage Pakistan gets and of that how much Pakistan is using and how Pakistan is wasting.. Please let the public know this facts.
@Rohit Don't fall prey to your media minformation. They have not told you the global impact of CPEC and that it is the foundation of OBOR. Chinese are very wise people, they know you have to look after the foundations of the project. India will realise sooner or later it is getting left out and will come to resolve Kashmir and join CPEC .
Pakistan should be firm on it's mission. We have advantage of source of water but legal route is best. If we have the right on our side, we will achieve. Vuolators get caught one way or the other.
@Indian . Well explained, concise and accurate.
Pakistan has to realize that time is running out. Pakistan has to change its priorities, and start planning water storage facilities, this is the priority. There are countries with 3 year water storage capacity, what exactly is Pakistan's water storage capacity, can any reader inform correctly.
Pakistan had not done homework methodically resulting in failure of its mission.
Probability of any success of this WB negotiations are slim to none. I think we should be looking for other solutions rather than pursuing this. We need to diversify our supply so that issue with one source does not put country under critical stress.
It was like taking a review after 3rd umpire himself have given decision.