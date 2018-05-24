Daniyal terms Naeem’s violent action pre-planned move

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz has said the incident of slapping him during a TV talk show on Tuesday night was a pre-planned move of Pak­istan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque and his party to provoke him.

Talking to media persons outside the judicial complex, Mr Aziz said the incident reflected frustration in the PTI and among its "handlers". Asked if he would take legal action against Mr Haque, Mr Aziz asked what would be the benefit of filing a case as PTI chairman Imran Khan had been acquitted in a police official’s torture case though the incident of torture on the police official had been broadcasted live by TV channels. Moreover, he said, even the Election Commission of Pakistan had withdrawn contempt proceedings against Mr Khan.

Meanwhile Mr Haque has termed the slapping incident an unfortunate and spur-of-the-moment reaction. “While it was an unfortunate spur of the moment reaction, Dani­yal Aziz’s abusive language against PTI leadership and his attack on Pakistan army are regrettable unacceptable and condemnable. I hope he can mend his ways and stop spinning mistruths,” he said in a tweet.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2018