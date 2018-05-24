DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Daniyal terms Naeem’s violent action pre-planned move

Ikram JunaidiUpdated May 24, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz has said the incident of slapping him during a TV talk show on Tuesday night was a pre-planned move of Pak­istan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque and his party to provoke him.

Talking to media persons outside the judicial complex, Mr Aziz said the incident reflected frustration in the PTI and among its "handlers". Asked if he would take legal action against Mr Haque, Mr Aziz asked what would be the benefit of filing a case as PTI chairman Imran Khan had been acquitted in a police official’s torture case though the incident of torture on the police official had been broadcasted live by TV channels. Moreover, he said, even the Election Commission of Pakistan had withdrawn contempt proceedings against Mr Khan.

Meanwhile Mr Haque has termed the slapping incident an unfortunate and spur-of-the-moment reaction. “While it was an unfortunate spur of the moment reaction, Dani­yal Aziz’s abusive language against PTI leadership and his attack on Pakistan army are regrettable unacceptable and condemnable. I hope he can mend his ways and stop spinning mistruths,” he said in a tweet.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Khan
May 24, 2018 08:38am

Haque is the true face of PTI. Let them come into power and we all will see. Altaf Hussain Part II

Pro Bono Publico
May 24, 2018 08:45am

While we should condemn the slapping incident those who participate in talk shows should also behave and avoid abusive language.

jaredlee67
May 24, 2018 09:03am

Naeem ul Haq should apologize to Daniyal in public. No matter what the difference of opinion, one should not get physical. Naeem ul Haq will be respected if he apologizes. Please do apologize, after all we all are human beings.

Shamim Khan
May 24, 2018 09:22am

Setting some example for the youth of this country! Arguments are not settled by violence. Mutual respect and tolerance for the views of others should be the desirable trait in people in the leadership position. Naeemul Haque disgraced himself.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 24, 2018

A bridge too far?

DIALOGUE is necessary and urgently needed, but how likely is dialogue in the current atmosphere? A recently launched...
Updated May 24, 2018

Forced marriages

Refusal to obey parents in such matters can attract the ultimate retribution.
Updated May 24, 2018

Prime time violence

With elections drawing near, political temperatures are bound to rise as nerves get frayed.
Updated May 23, 2018

Kishenganga dispute

AS the country hurtles towards the chaotic flux of a fast approaching election, a critical dispute is set to be...
May 23, 2018

Pompeo’s bluster

LACKING all diplomatic nuance and statesmanship, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech directed at Iran on...
Updated May 23, 2018

Ongoing heatwave

THE impact of global warming came home in a brutal way three years ago when a record-breaking heatwave in lower ...