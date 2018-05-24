DAWN.COM

ISPR warns internet users against phishing scam

Dawn.comMay 24, 2018

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday issued a warning about a "malicious email" being sent using the name of ISPR.

The military’s media wing clarified that “this is a phishing email which has no link to ISPR”. It asked the internet users to delete any email received from "invite@ispr.press" and report it as spam.

“If opened inadvertently please don’t click on any link asking for information to be entered into a form or to unsubscribe,” read the statement issued by ISPR, adding that clicking on any such link can compromise the security of your device.

“ISPR’s official domain name is ispr.gov.pk, there is no other domain,” ISPR said.

Earlier this year, the ISPR had warned the general public against telephone calls by impersonators pretending to be army officers.

"There are reports of fake telephone calls being made to the general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan Armed Forces officials," read a message issued by ISPR.

The ISPR had clarified that no such calls were being made by the armed forces and requested the public to not respond to such calls and "immediately report the same on our emergency helpline UAN 1135 and 1125".

