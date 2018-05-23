DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Federal cabinet approves Rs0.76m increase in president's salary

Tahir SheraniMay 23, 2018

Email


In a meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the PM House on Tuesday, it was decided that the salary of president of Pakistan would be increased by Rs766,550, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to the summary, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, the president's salary shall stand at Rs846,550, a rupee higher than the salary of the chief justice of Pakistan.

For this revision to take effect, an amendment in Section 3 of the President's Salary, Allowances and Privileges Act 1975 will be made. Also, a section will be inserted for the salary to see a yearly increase corresponding to the increase in inflation.

The newly-fixed salary would mean that the president will be paid higher than any public functionary of the government of Pakistan, the summary reveals.

The last time the president's salary was fixed was in 2004 when it was appropriated at Rs80,000.

A bill has been readied for the Parliament's approval to reflect the increase in salary of the head of state in the 1975 Act. The amendment will be composed of changes in the salary, allowance and privileges.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
IRfan ROY
May 23, 2018 08:36pm

Instead of increasing salaries of state functionaries and legislators it would be benificial if the Government increased the salaries of teachers, nurses, para medical staff who a struggle to make both ends meet. But who will listen to my plea.

phullu mian
May 23, 2018 08:38pm

agree. please increase salary of common employees too.

MONIER
May 23, 2018 08:39pm

They are only worried about their salaries while the governing the country goes down the drain

Ali
May 23, 2018 09:01pm

Sad. Does he need it?

Dr. Doctor
May 23, 2018 09:01pm

The powers vested with the President only are worth a rupee when compared to the over-zealous CJP.

Either control the later or symbolically increase the salary by doubling it.

Q NIKALA
May 23, 2018 09:01pm

Why this increase now ? When Pakistan is in serious financial problem.

Moth
May 23, 2018 09:28pm

Give president Rs 30,000 pervmonth plus the bonus. The bonus should be tied to the overall gdp growth and unemployment rate. Give the president a bonus of rs 500,000 per month if he keeps the gdp growth above 10% and unemployment rate below 5%. Same applies to other political leaders based on their delevelopmebts in their region.

Citizen
May 23, 2018 10:10pm

Do tax payers have the right to know how much he costs to the nation including all allowances and fringe benefits?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 23, 2018

Kishenganga dispute

AS the country hurtles towards the chaotic flux of a fast approaching election, a critical dispute is set to be...
May 23, 2018

Pompeo’s bluster

LACKING all diplomatic nuance and statesmanship, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech directed at Iran on...
Updated May 23, 2018

Ongoing heatwave

THE impact of global warming came home in a brutal way three years ago when a record-breaking heatwave in lower ...
May 22, 2018

Census validation

GIVEN how much noise was made about conducting the census and the acrimony that followed its results, it is strange...
Updated May 22, 2018

The first 100 days...

First 100 days in office is an arbitrary marker, but has gained traction as a measure of success in many countries.
May 22, 2018

Karachi law and order

THE crime graph in Karachi has witnessed numerous fluctuations, particularly over the past four decades or so. Since...