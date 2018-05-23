Federal cabinet approves Rs0.76m increase in president's salary
In a meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the PM House on Tuesday, it was decided that the salary of president of Pakistan would be increased by Rs766,550, DawnNewsTV reported.
According to the summary, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, the president's salary shall stand at Rs846,550, a rupee higher than the salary of the chief justice of Pakistan.
For this revision to take effect, an amendment in Section 3 of the President's Salary, Allowances and Privileges Act 1975 will be made. Also, a section will be inserted for the salary to see a yearly increase corresponding to the increase in inflation.
The newly-fixed salary would mean that the president will be paid higher than any public functionary of the government of Pakistan, the summary reveals.
The last time the president's salary was fixed was in 2004 when it was appropriated at Rs80,000.
A bill has been readied for the Parliament's approval to reflect the increase in salary of the head of state in the 1975 Act. The amendment will be composed of changes in the salary, allowance and privileges.
Instead of increasing salaries of state functionaries and legislators it would be benificial if the Government increased the salaries of teachers, nurses, para medical staff who a struggle to make both ends meet. But who will listen to my plea.
agree. please increase salary of common employees too.
They are only worried about their salaries while the governing the country goes down the drain
Sad. Does he need it?
The powers vested with the President only are worth a rupee when compared to the over-zealous CJP.
Either control the later or symbolically increase the salary by doubling it.
Why this increase now ? When Pakistan is in serious financial problem.
Give president Rs 30,000 pervmonth plus the bonus. The bonus should be tied to the overall gdp growth and unemployment rate. Give the president a bonus of rs 500,000 per month if he keeps the gdp growth above 10% and unemployment rate below 5%. Same applies to other political leaders based on their delevelopmebts in their region.
Do tax payers have the right to know how much he costs to the nation including all allowances and fringe benefits?