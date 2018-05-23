DAWN.COM

Shock as South Africa's AB de Villiers retires from international cricket

AFPUpdated May 23, 2018

South Africa's star batsman AB de Villiers on Wednesday announced his surprise retirement from all international cricket after a glittering 14-year career playing for the Proteas.

“I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect,” he said in a statement.

“After 114 Test matches, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals, it is time for others to take over. I have had my turn, and to be honest, I am tired.” The 34-year-old said it had taken him a long time to make the “tough” decision and that he decided to quit while still playing “decent cricket”.

“After the fantastic series wins against India and Australia, now feels like the right time to step aside,” he said.

“It would not be right for me to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me, in the green and gold, it must be everything or nothing.”

He added he had no plans to play overseas but would continue in league competitions, saying: “It's not about earning more somewhere else, it's about running out of gas and feeling that it is the right time to move on.”

De Villiers retires with a Test average of 50.66 and as the fourth-highest run-scorer for South Africa with 8,765 runs including 22 centuries.

In ODIs overs, he finished as the number two ranked batsman in the world and as the second highest run-scorer behind Jacques Kallis with 9,577 runs at an average of 53.50.

“AB is one of the all-time greats of South African cricket who has thrilled spectators around the world with his sheer brilliance, coupled to his ability to innovate and take modern day batting... to new levels,” said Cricket South Africa President Chris Nenzani.

Ron
May 23, 2018 05:31pm

Great loss to the world cricket. Greatest entertainer of the decade in cricket

Mansoor
May 23, 2018 05:34pm

Will miss you. Happy retirement and keep dazzling T20 leagues world over. Way to go for future cricket.

Irfan_Sydney
May 23, 2018 06:06pm

No surprise for me. Since the inception of IPL and other tournament like it, it is better to save energy to play such lucrative tournaments then to play tests and one days for the country.

Safi
May 23, 2018 06:08pm

He had a lot of skill no doubt. Great of cricket. Also a gentleman who respected others. He was always found out by Asif though. He was defo Asifs bunny. He himself said this. It takes a once in a generation bowler to get out a batsman like Abraham I guess. Respect, especially for saying you can't pick and choose matches. Some players should take such advice.

Shehzada Rana
May 23, 2018 06:29pm

International cricket is losing one of the best batsman in the world. Its also very sad that he refused to play in PSL.

Arshad patel
May 23, 2018 06:31pm

Wishing you all the best AB; following Viv Richards in modern cricket history you will be missed dearly!

Paramesh
May 23, 2018 06:33pm

Looks like the sub continent heat and constant travelling and madness of IPL got to him

Anonymous
May 23, 2018 06:35pm

Superman of cricket resign!!

