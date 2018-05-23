DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Turkish lira hits record low against the dollar

APMay 23, 2018

Email


Turkey's currency, the lira, has fallen to a record low against the dollar amid concerns about an outflow of investor capital and the country's ability to manage the situation.

The lira dropped to over 4.80 per dollar on Wednesday, down some 5 per cent since Tuesday.

The Turkish Central Bank is under pressure to hold an emergency meeting to sharply increase rates before a scheduled monetary policy meeting on June 7, but is seen to be reluctant as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants rates low. Higher rates can support a currency and ease inflation, but also hinder economic growth by making borrowing more expensive.

The lira has lost more than 20 per cent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year. The risk is that will increase the price of imports, making Turkish people effectively poorer. It could also encourage more investors to pull their money out if they expect that the value of their investments to drop as the currency declines.

Turkey's market jitters in part reflect a global trend in which the currencies of emerging economies have come under pressure. Economists say that is partly because the US Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, encouraging investors to place their money in the US instead of other economies.

Because Turkey is particularly dependent on foreign capital, its markets are one of those to have suffered most. Other countries that have seen sharp drops in their currencies include Brazil and Argentina.

But Turkey's currency is under particularly heavy pressure because of the complicated political backdrop. While a central bank is in theory independent from the government, Erdogan has put pressure on it to not raise rates as he prepares for early presidential and parliamentary elections next month.

Jason Tuvey, an economist with Capital Economics in London, says that if the central bank “continues to bow to pressure from Erdogan and refrains from raising interest rates, that would lead to an even sharper fall in the currency”.

In an apparent effort to ease some of the strain on the currency, the Istanbul stock exchange said on Wednesday it had converted its foreign currency assets into lira. In a statement, the company said it had kept some foreign currency assets to meet short-term needs.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Iftikhar Husain
May 23, 2018 05:02pm

The fall is natural due to the confrontation with USA.

Alba
May 23, 2018 05:42pm

Religion meets finance. Low interest rates are popular if an election is coming up. but that means Erdogan sets interest rates rather than his economists.

sami
May 23, 2018 06:23pm

4.80 per dollar is a joke for us.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 23, 2018

Kishenganga dispute

AS the country hurtles towards the chaotic flux of a fast approaching election, a critical dispute is set to be...
May 23, 2018

Pompeo’s bluster

LACKING all diplomatic nuance and statesmanship, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech directed at Iran on...
Updated May 23, 2018

Ongoing heatwave

THE impact of global warming came home in a brutal way three years ago when a record-breaking heatwave in lower ...
May 22, 2018

Census validation

GIVEN how much noise was made about conducting the census and the acrimony that followed its results, it is strange...
Updated May 22, 2018

The first 100 days...

First 100 days in office is an arbitrary marker, but has gained traction as a measure of success in many countries.
May 22, 2018

Karachi law and order

THE crime graph in Karachi has witnessed numerous fluctuations, particularly over the past four decades or so. Since...