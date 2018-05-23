DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

LHC seeks records of 2014 Model Town incident

Rana BilalMay 23, 2018

Email


The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday asked for the complete records of the Town Municipal Administration's (TMA) application to remove encroachment and the dispatching of police force that led to a standoff between Punjab Police and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) activists before turning into the infamous Model Town incident of 2014.

Chaired by Justice Qasim Ali Khan, a full bench of the LHC asked for the records after PAT counsel concluded their argument.

The petition pertains to PAT challenging an anti-terrorism court's (ATC) refusal to include the Sharif brothers and 10 others as defendants in a complaint over the Model Town incident.

The LHC ordered for the records to be presented in the court on Thursday "under any circumstances" and directed the PAT counsel to submit a list of those who lost their lives or were injured in the incident.

The high court also asked for the appointment and transfer of former inspector general of Punjab police, Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera.

Moreover, the LHC asked for the copy of the acquittal orders of Shahid Aziz alias Gullu Butt, who was accused of rowdyism, obstructing public servants in discharge of official duties, smashing private vehicles with a club outside Minhajul Quran Secretariat in Model Town on June 17, 2014 when a heavy police contingent had allegedly engaged the protesting supporters of Dr Tahirul Qadri.

On June 17, 2014, 14 people were killed and 100 others injured after police launched an assault on PAT supporters gathered outside the residence of Qadri in Model Town, Lahore.

A subsequent judicial inquiry had pointed fingers at Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Punjab police for what had transpired that day.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
M. Saeed
May 23, 2018 04:43pm

We are all Pakistanis. We buy and eat from the same markets. If someone in eagerness to excel in the call of duty at a certain phase in life had worked more than what was required, or in excitement had cause the Model Town mayhem, let us forget it as an unfortunate happening which is always possible. Let us leave the tragedy back and concentrate on future.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 23, 2018

Kishenganga dispute

AS the country hurtles towards the chaotic flux of a fast approaching election, a critical dispute is set to be...
May 23, 2018

Pompeo’s bluster

LACKING all diplomatic nuance and statesmanship, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech directed at Iran on...
Updated May 23, 2018

Ongoing heatwave

THE impact of global warming came home in a brutal way three years ago when a record-breaking heatwave in lower ...
May 22, 2018

Census validation

GIVEN how much noise was made about conducting the census and the acrimony that followed its results, it is strange...
Updated May 22, 2018

The first 100 days...

First 100 days in office is an arbitrary marker, but has gained traction as a measure of success in many countries.
May 22, 2018

Karachi law and order

THE crime graph in Karachi has witnessed numerous fluctuations, particularly over the past four decades or so. Since...