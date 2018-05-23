DAWN.COM

Minister’s remarks on Ramazan stir row in Denmark

APMay 23, 2018

COPENHAGEN: Asser­tions by Denmark’s immigration minister that Muslims fasting for Ramazan pose a safety hazard in some jobs do not represent the views of the country’s government, a spokeswoman for the ruling coalition said on Tuesday.

Integration Minister Inger Stoejberg faced growing criticism over a blog post published on Monday that urged residents observing a month of dawn-to-dusk fasting to take leave from work “to avoid negative consequences for the rest of Danish society.”

Karen Ellemann, chief whip of the Liberal Party, said on Tuesday after an ordinary party meeting that Stoejberg’s remarks were not a formal proposal to change the law. Ellemann added that fellow party member Stoejberg “had the right to start this debate.”

Others within the party distanced themselves from the minister’s comments. Senior Liberal Party member Jacob Jensen wrote on Facebook that “maybe we politicians should focus on finding solutions to the real problems first.” “I don’t agree with Inger Stoejberg,” Jensen said, adding that politicians should not interfere with employers’ internal affairs.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2018

Taimur
May 23, 2018 10:30am

This is an example of civilized society. See how other parliamentarians distanced from this politician and how the society reacted. In our country politicians raise slogans against minorities in parliament and pass resolutions against members of minorities and the whole nation remains silent. .

Javedu
May 23, 2018 11:13am

She is on the mark. Fasting people, especially machine / vehicle operators, are more likely to be a danger to other people.

syed akif
May 23, 2018 12:53pm

In Denmark the fast is over 21 hours long. As a practicing Muslim, albeit one with a liberal interpretation, I feel that such positive debates should be started within our own community which unfortunately lacks a robust intellectual response to such issues. I agree with the Danish minister that fasting poses a hazard in some jobs, especially those which require strong mental concentration and motor coordination like flying or hazardous factory work. For a number of years there have been fatwas recommending lowering of the duration of fasting in extreme north and south regions by either following the timings in the closest Muslim country (like Turkey) or that in Makkah - but throughout the year whenever Ramadan may occur. In conclusion, healthy debate always leads to solutions.

mohmmad imran
May 23, 2018 05:00pm

Yes totally agreed and banned not just in Denmark but everywhere else, they pose danger not only to themselves but to others too.

Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
May 23, 2018 05:16pm

Lack of nutrients and dehydration can cause blackout and dizziness causing harm to themselves or others depending on their responsibilities.

