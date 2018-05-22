PTI’s Naeemul Haque loses his cool during TV show, ‘slaps’ Daniyal Aziz

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Naeemul Haque on Tuesday lost his temper during a TV show and slapped PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz while arguing with him.

Haque and Aziz were appearing on a Geo TV programme along with Journalist Iftikhar Ahmed and PPP lawmaker Nafisa Shah as guests.

According to details shared by the anchor of the show, Muneeb Farooq, both the leaders were present in the Islamabad studio of Geo TV while he himself was moderating the show from Lahore studio.

As seen in the clipping of the show, doing rounds on social media, Haque got infuriated over some remarks made by Aziz where he apparently called him a “thief”.

At this the PTI leader slapped Aziz, saying “how dare you [Aziz] call me a thief, you should be ashamed of yourself”.

Daniyal Aziz, while commenting on the incident, said that the general attitude of PTI leaders is very intolerant. “They cannot tolerate criticism and resort to violence.”

Dawn.com has reached out to Naeemul Haque for comment on the matter and awaits a response.