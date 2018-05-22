DAWN.COM

'In or Out?': ICC rules on amateur cricket match via Twitter

Dawn.comMay 22, 2018

A ruling on a video titled "In or Out" posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on social media caught cricket fans by surprise on Tuesday.

"A fan named Hamza sent this video to us this morning asking for a ruling," the ICC said on its Facebook and Twitter pages, sharing the video clip of an amateur cricket game showing the ball returning to hit the wickets from under the batsman's legs after he played a shot.

"Unfortunately for the (very unlucky) batsman, law 32.1 confirmed this is.... out!" the ICC ruled, confirming the on-field decision which had been enforced despite protests by the unlucky striker.

"The striker is out bowled if his wicket is put down by a ball delivered by the bowler, not being a no ball, even if it first touches the striker’s bat or person," law 32.1 of the ICC's playing conditions reads.

The post generated hundreds of comments and Twitter replies within minutes of being posted, with most commenting on the bad luck of the batsman. Some, however, felt nostalgic while watching the video and reminisced about their days of playing cricket on the streets and their villages.

Others, a small minority, disagreed with the ruling of cricket's governing body.

Many believed that the video was shot in Pakistan; however, there was disagreement over whether it was from the mountainous north or the plains of Sindh.

Patient of Dr Salaria
May 22, 2018 06:42pm

Great to see that technology and social media is bringing together the cricket community!

DM
May 22, 2018 06:48pm

I have never accepted out like this in my village cricket. Sometime even have dismissed empire and changed him on the spot if he gave decision against me.

Harmony-1©
May 22, 2018 06:50pm

Sheer nostalgia how street cricket is like. And I like the dedication of Hamza to approach ICC for a ruling.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 22, 2018 06:52pm

This is called the power of modern technology, which in essence is good and useful for cricket, cricketers and other sports, including sportsmen and women.

Cricketer
May 22, 2018 07:24pm

This video shows lack of facilities provided to amateur cricketers in Pakistan..

Love Pakistan
May 22, 2018 07:35pm

I appreciate ICC for their comments. That’s the true spirit of the game. Doesn’t matter if it’s a small village or stafiums of Australia

Shahid
May 22, 2018 07:52pm

Thanks ICC for honouring little Hamza

Shahid
May 22, 2018 07:53pm

They are speaking Sindhi

Mumtaz Bohio
May 22, 2018 08:04pm

The batsman is protesting in Sindhi that the ball had bounced off something and then hit the wickets. For me the controversy whether the video was shot in KPK or Sindh is over. I appreciate ICC for considering such a request and giving its ruling.

Ayan - Super Hero Not $-Girl
May 22, 2018 08:14pm

Thank you ICC. I am expecting very soon a review will be requested in the middle of a street match.

