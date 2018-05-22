DAWN.COM

Gap between male and female voters stands at 8.5m despite ECP measures

Fahad ChaudhryMay 22, 2018

The difference in number of male and female voters in the country stands at around 8.5 million, according to sources within the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Based on the recently compiled data, 106 million voters are registered with the commission, of which 57.2m (54pc) are males while only 48.7m (46pc) are females. Subsequently, there are over 17 per cent more male voters than female voters in Pakistan.

The ECP in December last year had initiated a campaign to fill the gender gap in voters after it noted that it had gone up to 12.17m. Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza had then remarked that the gap was largely because of the absence of national identity cards of a number of women due to socio-cultural constraints.

Read: Why bans persist on women voting across Pakistan

The gap has, nevertheless, reduced from 10.97m where it had stood in March 2013 before the last General Elections.

An analysis of district-wise data last year had shown that Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Karachi West and Sialkot districts contribute the most to the gender gap. Among 20 districts with the largest gender gap, 17 were from Punjab, two from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one from Sindh.

President Mamnoon Hussain is expected to announce the date of the upcoming General Elections soon with the ECP having suggested July 25-27 as the possible dates. The opposition and the government are currently under discussion to decide on the name of caretaker setup.

