DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Moody’s reaffirms Pakistan’s rating, but vulnerabilities remain

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 22, 2018

Email


KARACHI: Moody’s Investors Service continues to expect solid economic activity, driven by investments related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while it reaffirmed Pakistan’s credit profile as B3 stable.

Moody’s said that Pakistan’s (B3 stable) credit profile is supported by the country’s robust growth performance and potential, a large — but low-income — economy, and an improved track record of reforms that started under its 2013-16 International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Moody’s report indicates that the economy is still on track despite political upheavals in the country which has created uncertainty on the face of the country’s political and economic scenario.

Moody’s said these strengths (economic) have been accompanied by greater transparency and lower levels of inflation and inflation volatility.

Moody’s report says that the stable outlook on Pakistan’s B3 sovereign rating reflects balanced risks to the country’s credit profile.

Ratings agency notes high growth, CPEC investments, but deficits dragging down reserves

Moody’s conclusions are contained in its annual credit analysis on Pakistan and which examines the sovereign in four categories: economic strength, which Moody’s assesses as “moderate (plus)”; institutional strength “very low (plus)”; fiscal strength “very low (minus)”; and susceptibility to event risk “high”.

Moody’s points out that there is potential for a further strengthening in Pakistan’s growth beyond Moody’s current expectations, because successful implementation of CPEC can transform the Pakistani economy by removing infrastructure bottlenecks and stimulating both foreign and domestic investment.

However, fiscal costs related to the project could raise Pakistan’s debt burden more rapidly and significantly than Moody’s expects, and persistently high levels of imports could develop into greater external vulnerability.

The rating agency expressed serious concerns over increasingly vulnerable external payments position and high political risk. It said the credit challenges include the country’s high general government debt burden and low debt affordability and weak physical and social infrastructure weighing on economic competitiveness.

The government’s very narrow revenue base restricts fiscal flexibility and weighs on debt affordability, it added.

“The moderate but rising level of external government debt also exposes the country’s finances to sharp currency depreciations,” said the rating agency.

The decline in Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves has reduced their import cover to less than 2.5 months, it said.

The rating agency said the high level of imports — largely because of CPEC — continues to exert pressure on the external account.

Triggers for an upgrade of Pakistan’s sovereign rating include a fundamental strengthening in the external liquidity position and a significant reduction in the government deficit and debt burden, said the rating agency.

Sustained progress in structural reforms that significantly reduced infrastructure impediments and supply-side bottlenecks — thereby improving Pakistan’s investment environment and aiding an eventual shift to sustained higher growth — would also be credit positive, it added.

Triggers for a rating downgrade include a stalling of the government’s post-IMF programme economic reform agenda, material widening of the fiscal deficit, worsening of the external payments position, loss of multilateral/bilateral support, or renewed political instability.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The new normal

The new normal

Karachi can expect heatwaves to increase in the coming years.

Editorial

May 22, 2018

Census validation

GIVEN how much noise was made about conducting the census and the acrimony that followed its results, it is strange...
Updated May 22, 2018

The first 100 days...

First 100 days in office is an arbitrary marker, but has gained traction as a measure of success in many countries.
May 22, 2018

Karachi law and order

THE crime graph in Karachi has witnessed numerous fluctuations, particularly over the past four decades or so. Since...
Updated May 21, 2018

NSC and Fata’s merger

Credit goes to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the military leadership for tenaciously advocating Fata reforms.
Updated May 21, 2018

Fake news

PAKISTAN will soon be going into election campaign mode, and already the engines of fake news are working overtime....
May 21, 2018

Supporting nurses

SOME days ago, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo lauded nurses on International Nursing Day and...