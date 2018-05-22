DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Probe ordered into ‘murder in custody’ in the name of encounter in Larkana

The Newspaper's CorrespondentMay 22, 2018

Email


RELATIVES of the controversial encounter victim hold a demonstration at SSP Chowk in Larkana district on Monday.—PPI
RELATIVES of the controversial encounter victim hold a demonstration at SSP Chowk in Larkana district on Monday.—PPI

LARKANA: An inquiry into what the Larkana police claimed to be an ‘encounter’ was ordered after heirs of the man killed by police held a demonstration at SSP Chowk here on Monday.

A spokesman for the Larkana SSP had earlier in the day said in a statement that a team belonging to the Bakrani police station engaged a “dacoit”, Khalid Abro, in an encounter within their area of operation. Abro was shot dead during the encounter and his two associates were arrested afterwards, he said, adding that a weapon was also seized from Abro’s possession.

The spokesman said that certain criminal cases had been registered against Abro at various police stations of the district.

The police version drew a swift and sharp reaction from the bereaved family. Abro’s wife, Moomal, and brother, Imtiaz, along with a number of their relatives proceeded to SSP Chowk raising slogans against what they alleged to be “extrajudicial killing” of Khalid Abro. They held a demonstration calling for a fair inquiry into the whole episode and action against the police team involved in the “murder”.

According to the berea­ved family, a team from the Bakrani police station carried out raids on their hou­ses in a search for Khalid Abro and arrested him along with Mir Hassan Abro and Murtaza Abro “at the behest of their opponents in a dispute”.

They claimed that the police team killed Khalid in custody and gave it a colour of encounter in their version.

They appealed to the inspector general of Sindh police, Larkana SSP and other authorities to take notice of the extrajudicial killing and ensure a fair investigation into the whole episode.

In the evening, SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio instituted an inquiry and “closed” Bakrani SHO Noor Jakhro to the Police Line to facilitate the investigation. Explaining the term “close”, the SSP said that the SHO was not suspended, rather, his professional activities were restricted to the Police Line so that he did not influence the probe or interfere in the process.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Harmony-1©
May 22, 2018 02:13pm

Not another one!

Its those behind Rao Anwar type and this who are the real culprits and should be nabbed. Otherwise extrajudicial killing will continue.

SHAHID SATTAR
May 22, 2018 02:18pm

Until and unless some culprits from among the police are caught and punished for their crimes against humanity, any chance of changing the attitude of the police is impossible to achieve. It will only be only possible when they realise that the hands of law can reach their throats too, that they will stop killing people in fake encounters.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The new normal

The new normal

Karachi can expect heatwaves to increase in the coming years.

Editorial

May 22, 2018

Census validation

GIVEN how much noise was made about conducting the census and the acrimony that followed its results, it is strange...
Updated May 22, 2018

The first 100 days...

First 100 days in office is an arbitrary marker, but has gained traction as a measure of success in many countries.
May 22, 2018

Karachi law and order

THE crime graph in Karachi has witnessed numerous fluctuations, particularly over the past four decades or so. Since...
Updated May 21, 2018

NSC and Fata’s merger

Credit goes to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the military leadership for tenaciously advocating Fata reforms.
Updated May 21, 2018

Fake news

PAKISTAN will soon be going into election campaign mode, and already the engines of fake news are working overtime....
May 21, 2018

Supporting nurses

SOME days ago, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo lauded nurses on International Nursing Day and...