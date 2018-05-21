DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

At least 65 dead from heatstroke in Karachi: Edhi

Mohammad RazaUpdated May 21, 2018

Email


As temperatures soar, at least 65 people have died in different areas of Karachi from heatstroke, Faisal Edhi of the Edhi Foundation told DawnNews TV on Monday.

According to Faisal, 114 bodies were brought to the Edhi Foundation's morgues in Karachi's Korangi and Sohrab Goth areas in the past three days, out of which at least 65 had died from heatstroke. Most of the citizens who died from heatstroke were residents of Landhi and Korangi, Faisal said.

Also read: Karachiites writhe in discomfort as heatwave, power cuts intensify

He added that most heatstroke victims had died at their home. The ages of people who succumbed to the ongoing heatwave in Karachi varied from six to 78 years, he said.

"People did not get medical help on time, which resulted in their death," he said.

Highlighting the magnitude of the crisis caused by the severe heat, Faisal said that the morgue in Korangi receives around 10-11 bodies per day. However, since Saturday evening, the morgue had received 34 bodies, while the morgue in Sohrab Goth had received 30 bodies.

Most of the victims, Faisal told DawnNews TV, had expired while going about doing daily chores.

Attempts to independently verify Faisal Edhi's claims proved inconclusive, as some of the families who lost their loved ones attributed the deaths to pre-existing ailments or other causes while hospital sources declined to comment.

Temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius are expected to persist in Karachi until May 23 as the city swelters in the grip of a heatwave.

On Sunday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued an alert for the city, saying that "hot to very hot weather is likely to prevail in Karachi". A maximum temperature of 44˚C was recorded at 3pm in the city the same day.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
SHAHID SATTAR
May 21, 2018 08:22pm

Will the provincial government wake up and issue advisory relating to the heatwave declaring emergency in hospitals relief to the people at large by declaring closure of offices for the duration of the heatwave?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 21, 2018 08:46pm

This reflects upon PPP's performance in Sind, lack of water and electricity supply, and no plan to handle high temperatures. I totally sympathies with poor people, who are suffering, and at the same time corrupt mafia is enjoying inside air conditioned rooms - definitely double standards for rich and poor. This is why, we need a change in leadership and want new blood, who is honest, loyal and have the ability to provide basic necessities for poor people!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Newborn deaths in Pakistan

Newborn deaths in Pakistan

Interventions to reduce newborn deaths include those focusing on the nutritional health of girls and women.

Editorial

Updated May 21, 2018

NSC and Fata’s merger

Credit goes to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the military leadership for tenaciously advocating Fata reforms.
Updated May 21, 2018

Fake news

PAKISTAN will soon be going into election campaign mode, and already the engines of fake news are working overtime....
May 21, 2018

Supporting nurses

SOME days ago, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo lauded nurses on International Nursing Day and...
FATF decision
Updated May 20, 2018

FATF decision

The circumstances surrounding the FATF decision have cast a question mark over its credibility and timing.
May 20, 2018

Gaza reaction

VARIOUS reactions have been witnessed in the aftermath of the slaughter in Gaza on Monday. While all those in the...
May 20, 2018

Caretaker prime minister

THE delay is unwelcome, throwing off schedule a decision that ought to have been made and publicly announced by now....