Khursheed Shah says PTI's 100-day plan 'gimmickry'
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Monday termed the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's 100-day plan a "non-starter" and termed nothing more than "election gimmickry".
Talking to reporters at his chamber in the Parliament House, the opposition leader said: "I will quit politics if PTI implements its announced plan."
"[The PTI leadership] thinks our people are naive [and will believe such unrealistic claims]. Plans should be made based on some facts," he added.
The opposition leader also questioned the timing of the announcement.
"A 100-days plan is declared after winning an election. Have they [the PTI] already won the election that they are making this announcement?" he asked.
"These are childish deeds. Now no one will believe [the credibility of the 2018 elections] if they [the PTI] win," he added.
"PTI chief Imran Khan had a province to rule, why didn't he act upon his agenda there. He has missed a big chance for implementing his plan. He talks about 10 million jobs but he failed to provide even 5,000 jobs in the [KP] province," alleged Shah.
He also negated the claims being made by PTI leaders on development work and progress in public sector schools.
"The lollypop of Southern Punjab province being presented by Imran Khan is also baseless," he said, adding that except the PPP, no political party had pursued the matter practically.
On Sunday, the PTI leadership had presented its agenda to be completed within the first 100 days of government — if the party is elected to power. The agenda includes transformation in governance, revitalisation of economic growth and ensuring the country's national security. All policies under this 100-day agenda will look into how to make education, employment and other basic rights accessible to the common man.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has already rejected the proposal, terming it mere eye-wash. The PML-N's KP chief held a presser to ask the people to judge the difference between the words and deeds of the PTI chief from his 90-day agenda he had announced soon after coming into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013.
