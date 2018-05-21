DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

China tells all mosques to raise national flag to 'promote a spirit of patriotism'

AFPMay 21, 2018

Email


All Chinese mosques should raise the national flag to “promote a spirit of patriotism” among Muslims, the country's top Islamic regulatory body has declared, as the Communist Party seeks to tighten its grip on religion.

Flags should be hung in a “prominent position” in all mosque courtyards, the China Islamic Association said in a letter published on Saturday on its website.

This would “further strengthen the understanding of national and civic ideals, and promote a spirit of patriotism among Muslims of all ethnic groups”, it read.

Mosques should also publicly display information on the party's “core socialist values”, and explain them to devotees via Islamic scripture so that they will be “deeply rooted in people's hearts”, it said.

The China Islamic Association is a government-affiliated body and has the sole power to accredit imams.

The letter comes on the heels of China's newly revised Regulations on Religious Affairs, which came into effect in February and prompted rights groups to voice concern for religious freedoms.

The new regulations intensified punishments for unsanctioned religious activities and increased state supervision of religion in a bid to “block extremism” and tackle what Beijing sees as internal threats.

Mosque staff should organise study of the Chinese constitution and other relevant laws — particularly the new religious regulations, the letter said.

They should also study Chinese classics and set up courses on traditional Chinese culture, while being sure to focus only on Chinese Muslim sages rather than those of foreign origin, it added.

The goal, it said, was for mosques to become “a solid platform for the study of the party and the country's laws and policies” in addition to houses of worship, and thereby develop among Muslims “an understanding of a common Chinese identity” with the majority Han.

Islam is one of the five religions officially recognised by the atheist Communist party. The country is home to some 23 million Muslims.

But restrictions on them are intensifying, particularly in the northwestern province of Xinjiang which is home to the mostly Muslim Uighur minority, where there are bans on beards and public prayers.

Tens of thousands of Uighurs have been sent to shadowy detention and re-education centres for perceived offences and can be held indefinitely without due process.

Authorities say the restrictions and heavy police presence in Xinjiang are intended to control the spread of extremism and separatist movements, but analysts say the region is becoming an open-air prison.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Hasmukh dave
May 21, 2018 06:20pm

People should always follow law of land and should be loyal to their nation

Truth prevails
May 21, 2018 06:42pm

All weather friend!!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Newborn deaths in Pakistan

Newborn deaths in Pakistan

Interventions to reduce newborn deaths include those focusing on the nutritional health of girls and women.

Editorial

Updated May 21, 2018

NSC and Fata’s merger

Credit goes to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the military leadership for tenaciously advocating Fata reforms.
Updated May 21, 2018

Fake news

PAKISTAN will soon be going into election campaign mode, and already the engines of fake news are working overtime....
May 21, 2018

Supporting nurses

SOME days ago, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo lauded nurses on International Nursing Day and...
FATF decision
Updated May 20, 2018

FATF decision

The circumstances surrounding the FATF decision have cast a question mark over its credibility and timing.
May 20, 2018

Gaza reaction

VARIOUS reactions have been witnessed in the aftermath of the slaughter in Gaza on Monday. While all those in the...
May 20, 2018

Caretaker prime minister

THE delay is unwelcome, throwing off schedule a decision that ought to have been made and publicly announced by now....