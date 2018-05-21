Nawaz denies ownership of Avenfield flats while recording statement at accountability court

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while recording his statement in the Avenfield reference before the accountability court in Islamabad on Monday, denied ownership of the properties and told the court that he had not been privy to any transactions for the acquisition of the properties.

The ousted prime minister, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law retired Captain Muhammad Safdar, had been asked to record their final statements in their defence under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code and to produce, on record, anything contradicting the statements of 19 prosecution witnesses in the case.

Nawaz's statement is a response to a questionnaire comprising 128 questions, which was handed to his lawyer by the accountability judge on May 16. According to the questionnaire, the court has asked Nawaz if he was the benami owner of Nescoll and Nielsen, the two offshore companies which were shown as having ownership of the Avenfield flats.

Testifying before the court today, Nawaz said, "I was never involved in or associated with the acquisition of the London properties through any real or beneficial title."

Regarding the money trail of the London properties, Nawaz said, "I have never been a participant in or eyewitness to any of the transactions mentioned in Tariq Shafi's affidavit."

Shafi, a relative of Nawaz, in his affidavit claimed that he deposited 12 million dirhams in cash with the Qatari ruling family following the sale of the Gulf Steel Mills in 1980.

In the affidavit dated Jan 20, 2017, which was also part of the concise statement submitted by Hussain Nawaz, Shafi stated that he had deposited the massive sum with Sheikh Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani of Qatar, after receiving each instalment from Mohammad Abdullah Kayed Ahli.

During his testimony, Nawaz said that he could not say anything about the documents his son Hussain had submitted in the apex court with regard to the London apartments.

Hussain is also accused in this case but has been absconding since the trial began.

During his testimony, Nawaz expressed his reservations over the formation of the Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and the selection of its six members.

He claimed that the JIT head, Wajid Zia, had hired his own close relative to "produce fabricated evidence" against the Sharif family.

Nawaz also said in court that Bilal Rasool, another member of the JIT, is a close relative of former Lahore mayor Mian Azhar, while State Bank of Pakistan's Amer Aziz was also a part of the investigation of the Hudaibiya Paper mills reference — which was quashed by the the Lahore High Court.

Regarding the appointments of Brigadier Nouman Saeed of the Inter-Services Intelligence and Brigadier Kamran Khursheed of the Military Intelligence to the JIT, Nawaz said, "Their appointments were inappropriate with the obvious fallout on the JIT proceedings, given the civil-military tension that has plagued the country throughout its 70 year history."

Nawaz also said that during the course of the JIT probe and the filing of the references, he was not given the right to a free trial as enshrined in Article 10A of the Constitution.

The ousted premier, during his testimony, said the prosecution could not produce any evidence that links him to the London flats.

Moving on to questions regarding the Gulf Steel Mills, Nawaz said that he does not directly know where the funds for the creation of the factory came from. "However, Tariq Shafi's statement suggests that the Gulf Steel Mills were created through loans."

"Tariq Shafi was neither named a suspect in these trials, nor was he called in as a witness in the case," Nawaz said during his testimony.

"It is a reality that I was taken into custody on October 12, 1999. After that I was sent off to Saudi Arabia," Nawaz said, adding that he is aware that his father Mian Sharif had made Hussain and Maryam Nawaz directors of Hudaibiya Paper Mills.

"I also know that Hassan Nawaz was made a shareholder in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills by my deceased father," he added.

While deciding on the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and others on July 28, 2017 the Supreme Court had ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to prepare three references regarding the Avenfield properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment Co for the trial of Nawaz and his relatives in the accountability court.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves.