DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nawaz denies ownership of Avenfield flats while recording statement at accountability court

Malik Asad | Mohammad ImranUpdated May 21, 2018

Email


Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while recording his statement in the Avenfield reference before the accountability court in Islamabad on Monday, denied ownership of the properties and told the court that he had not been privy to any transactions for the acquisition of the properties.

The ousted prime minister, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law retired Captain Muhammad Safdar, had been asked to record their final statements in their defence under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code and to produce, on record, anything contradicting the statements of 19 prosecution witnesses in the case.

Nawaz's statement is a response to a questionnaire comprising 128 questions, which was handed to his lawyer by the accountability judge on May 16. According to the questionnaire, the court has asked Nawaz if he was the benami owner of Nescoll and Nielsen, the two offshore companies which were shown as having ownership of the Avenfield flats.

Read more: PML-N papers: Purchase of London flats and the Al-Thani connection

Testifying before the court today, Nawaz said, "I was never involved in or associated with the acquisition of the London properties through any real or beneficial title."

Regarding the money trail of the London properties, Nawaz said, "I have never been a participant in or eyewitness to any of the transactions mentioned in Tariq Shafi's affidavit."

Shafi, a relative of Nawaz, in his affidavit claimed that he deposited 12 million dirhams in cash with the Qatari ruling family following the sale of the Gulf Steel Mills in 1980.

In the affidavit dated Jan 20, 2017, which was also part of the concise statement submitted by Hussain Nawaz, Shafi stated that he had deposited the massive sum with Sheikh Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani of Qatar, after receiving each instalment from Mohammad Abdullah Kayed Ahli.

Read more: PM’s cousin gave 12m dirhams to Qatari ruling family

During his testimony, Nawaz said that he could not say anything about the documents his son Hussain had submitted in the apex court with regard to the London apartments.

Hussain is also accused in this case but has been absconding since the trial began.

During his testimony, Nawaz expressed his reservations over the formation of the Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and the selection of its six members.

He claimed that the JIT head, Wajid Zia, had hired his own close relative to "produce fabricated evidence" against the Sharif family.

Nawaz also said in court that Bilal Rasool, another member of the JIT, is a close relative of former Lahore mayor Mian Azhar, while State Bank of Pakistan's Amer Aziz was also a part of the investigation of the Hudaibiya Paper mills reference — which was quashed by the the Lahore High Court.

Regarding the appointments of Brigadier Nouman Saeed of the Inter-Services Intelligence and Brigadier Kamran Khursheed of the Military Intelligence to the JIT, Nawaz said, "Their appointments were inappropriate with the obvious fallout on the JIT proceedings, given the civil-military tension that has plagued the country throughout its 70 year history."

Read more: Profiles of JIT members

Nawaz also said that during the course of the JIT probe and the filing of the references, he was not given the right to a free trial as enshrined in Article 10A of the Constitution.

The ousted premier, during his testimony, said the prosecution could not produce any evidence that links him to the London flats.

Moving on to questions regarding the Gulf Steel Mills, Nawaz said that he does not directly know where the funds for the creation of the factory came from. "However, Tariq Shafi's statement suggests that the Gulf Steel Mills were created through loans."

"Tariq Shafi was neither named a suspect in these trials, nor was he called in as a witness in the case," Nawaz said during his testimony.

"It is a reality that I was taken into custody on October 12, 1999. After that I was sent off to Saudi Arabia," Nawaz said, adding that he is aware that his father Mian Sharif had made Hussain and Maryam Nawaz directors of Hudaibiya Paper Mills.

"I also know that Hassan Nawaz was made a shareholder in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills by my deceased father," he added.

While deciding on the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and others on July 28, 2017 the Supreme Court had ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to prepare three references regarding the Avenfield properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment Co for the trial of Nawaz and his relatives in the accountability court.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

PANAMAGATE
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (21)

1000 characters
Amer
May 21, 2018 11:33am

Then why the royal family lives in those flats?

Sid
May 21, 2018 11:47am

So all those statements in Parliament saying the money trail for the flats is available was a blatant lie...

Disgusting behaviour - he should be in jail for life

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 21, 2018 12:01pm

In my view, Nawaz Sharif is playing a double game and knows his dynasty is in danger that he built on false promises, bribes and making money through corrupt practices. I don't think, he will get this way, as he is in deep waters and his mindset is fully exposed - this is my assessment!

Adnan Mazher Khan
May 21, 2018 12:09pm

Your time is up Mr. Ex-PM. Denials will not work.

Changez Khan
May 21, 2018 12:17pm

Lock him up.

Zubair
May 21, 2018 12:29pm

NS even if you had a partial genuine money trail, you could've thrown it against the faces of all the JIT memebers and institutions involved and challenged them to disprove it. But no, after two years now you will complaint against the JIT and seek mistrial instead? Where's your Qatari letter money trial now huh!?

Gaz
May 21, 2018 12:29pm

Even if he says the money came from a lottery win his supporters will still believe it because they have lost the ability to think.

Truth Seeker
May 21, 2018 12:36pm

Let’s hear other side of the story.

Imran
May 21, 2018 12:44pm

totally shameless...

Muhib E Watan
May 21, 2018 12:45pm

Finally the day of justice has come in Pakistan and NZ life, ready to go Adiala Mr.

Muzaffar
May 21, 2018 12:52pm

once a liar, always a liar

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 21, 2018 12:54pm

Nawaz Sharif knows his final destination is in jail, and trying to save his assets that he made through corrupt practices - this is what he wants for his children, so they can enjoy the black wealth. What a wishful thinking!

iffi
May 21, 2018 12:55pm

lock him up

Harmony-1©
May 21, 2018 01:09pm

Yeah right!

Only his children could make millions as teenagers then!

Amna Syed
May 21, 2018 01:11pm

Still lying through his teeth. What about those 400 properties owned by you in UK? What about power company owned in New Zealand?

RK
May 21, 2018 01:13pm

I recently saw a reporter interviewing people in a large city in Punjab. The young men were adamant that even if Nawaz puts a steel pole as a candidate for their district, they would all vote for the steel pole. And that people is the reason of Pakistan's failure: An absolutely uneducated, unaware and backwards populace.

Zafar Khan
May 21, 2018 01:16pm

We proud of you and inshallah you will win

Tahir
May 21, 2018 01:20pm

Millions of pounds transaction and is unaware of it wow, how can he lie under oath and while fasting? Of course he can that's what he has been doing whole his life.

Goga Nalaik
May 21, 2018 01:20pm

Lock them up please!

Imtiaz Ali Khan
May 21, 2018 01:23pm

@Muzaffar You said like a Champ! Thank you.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
May 21, 2018 01:24pm

@Adnan Mazher Khan Imposition from within. Love you brother.

Pakistan Zindabad!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Newborn deaths in Pakistan

Newborn deaths in Pakistan

Interventions to reduce newborn deaths include those focusing on the nutritional health of girls and women.

Editorial

Updated May 21, 2018

NSC and Fata’s merger

Credit goes to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the military leadership for tenaciously advocating Fata reforms.
May 21, 2018

Fake news

PAKISTAN will soon be going into election campaign mode, and already the engines of fake news are working overtime....
May 21, 2018

Supporting nurses

SOME days ago, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo lauded nurses on International Nursing Day and...
FATF decision
Updated May 20, 2018

FATF decision

The circumstances surrounding the FATF decision have cast a question mark over its credibility and timing.
May 20, 2018

Gaza reaction

VARIOUS reactions have been witnessed in the aftermath of the slaughter in Gaza on Monday. While all those in the...
May 20, 2018

Caretaker prime minister

THE delay is unwelcome, throwing off schedule a decision that ought to have been made and publicly announced by now....