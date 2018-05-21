DAWN.COM

Nawaz begins recording statement in Avenfield reference

Malik AsadUpdated May 21, 2018

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while recording his statement in the Avenfield reference before the accountability court in Islamabad on Monday, denied ownership of the properties and told the court that he had not been privy to any transactions for the acquisition of the properties.

The ousted prime minister, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law retired Captain Muhammad Safdar, had been asked to record their final statements in their defence under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code and to produce, on record, anything contradicting the statements of 19 prosecution witnesses in the case.

Nawaz's statement is a response to a questionnaire comprising 128 questions, which was handed to his lawyer by the accountability judge on May 16. According to the questionnaire, the court has asked Nawaz if he was the benami owner of Nescoll and Nielsen, the two offshore companies which were shown as having ownership of the Avenfield flats.

Read more: PML-N papers: Purchase of London flats and the Al-Thani connection

Testifying before the court today, Nawaz said, "I was never involved in or associated with the acquisition of the London properties through any real or beneficial title."

Regarding the money trail of the London properties, Nawaz said, "I have never been a participant in or eyewitness to any of the transactions mentioned in Tariq Shafi's affidavit."

While deciding on the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and others on July 28, 2017 the Supreme Court had ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to prepare three references regarding the Avenfield properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment Co for the trial of Nawaz and his relatives in the accountability court.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

