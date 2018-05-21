DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists concerned over notice served on Dawn

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 21, 2018

Email


KARACHI: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has expressed concern over a notice served by the Press Council of Pakistan on Dawn for what it called violating the Ethical Code of Conduct by publishing an interview of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif about the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The PFUJ president, Afzal Butt, and its secretary general Ayub Jan Sarhandi urged the authorities not to interfere with the right of media to report fairly, said a press release on Sunday.

In a joint statement, the two PFUJ office-bearers said they were concerned that the newspaper’s circulation had been subjected to seemingly arbitrary curbs.

Read more: Speech limits: Where did censorship originate from?

Meanwhile, international me­­dia watchdog Reporters With­­­out Borders condemned the disruption in distribution of Dawn, adds AFP. RSF said distribution of the country’s leading English-lang­uage newspaper had been res­tricted in much of the country.

“The interview [of Mr Sharif], which reportedly displeased the Pakistani military, appeared in the 12 May issue and the blocking began on 15 May. According to RSF’s information, distribution is being disrupted in most of Balochistan province, in many cities in Sindh province and in all military cantonments,” said a statement.

“The unwarranted blocking of the distribution of one of the main independent newspapers has yet again shown that the military are determined to maintain their grip on access to news and information in Pakistan,” RSF said. “It is clear that the military high command does not want to allow a democratic debate in the months preceding a general election. We call on the authorities to stop interfering in the dissemination of independent media ....”

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Newborn deaths in Pakistan

Newborn deaths in Pakistan

Interventions to reduce newborn deaths include those focusing on the nutritional health of girls and women.

Editorial

Updated May 21, 2018

NSC and Fata’s merger

Credit goes to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the military leadership for tenaciously advocating Fata reforms.
May 21, 2018

Fake news

PAKISTAN will soon be going into election campaign mode, and already the engines of fake news are working overtime....
May 21, 2018

Supporting nurses

SOME days ago, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo lauded nurses on International Nursing Day and...
FATF decision
Updated May 20, 2018

FATF decision

The circumstances surrounding the FATF decision have cast a question mark over its credibility and timing.
May 20, 2018

Gaza reaction

VARIOUS reactions have been witnessed in the aftermath of the slaughter in Gaza on Monday. While all those in the...
May 20, 2018

Caretaker prime minister

THE delay is unwelcome, throwing off schedule a decision that ought to have been made and publicly announced by now....