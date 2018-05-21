An open apology to Imamul Haq and his uncle Inzamamul Haq
The headline of this article should be the last time Inzamam-ul-Haq is referenced as Imam-ul-Haq's uncle — or Imam as Inzamam's nephew.
The younger Haq, from what we've seen in his young career, is a player in his own right. And the older Haq, judging from the chock-full talent pool of Pakistan cricket right now, is doing something right as the chief selector.
It may pain us to admit, but the kinship these two have is totally trivial. A chacha-bhateja duo they may be, but for our purposes, one is a good selector and the other a promising talent.
After Imam, on debut and under difficult conditions, led Pakistan to a hard-fought win over Ireland, his credentials should not be questioned. He's earned his keep — at least for the time being. Product of a parchi you say? Torn up pieces of that parchi can be found all over The Village pitch in Ireland.
As for keeping the ostensibly deserving Fawad Alam out of the side, well that southpaw is a middle-order batter — a finisher — while Imam is an opener. How is one a replacement of the other?
Read: Fawad Alam's exclusion from Test squad leaves Twitterati baffled
Of course, this all is coming back to the critics — including yours truly — only now. Now that we've been proven wrong and now that Imam did not fall flat on his face on his debut like many of us had envisaged.
Imam, a 22-year-old, turned out to be Pakistan's saviour in Malahide. The narrative crumbled. The script flipped.
Turns out, Imam may after all have talent. More notably, it turns out that his uncle, a man of cricket — correction: a legend of cricket — may have an eye for talent. And he may not have been lying when he had passionately defended his record and said he had nothing against anyone.
The thing is that in modern sports a lot of faith is put in numbers. In the last two decades, concepts such as sports analytics and moneyball and whatnot have taken over. They've led us to believe that numbers don't lie — and while they may not, they don't necessarily tell the whole story either.
So Fawad may have averaged 40 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy this season but that was down from his last year's average of 56. A 16-run single-season plunge for a 32-year-old, even if he is still fit, is an alarming sign.
Read: The curious case of Fawad
But even if his numbers were the same, why have we taken away from a head hunter the right to sniff and induct talent purely on his instinct and nous? Don't we want to leave even a little bit of humanness left in this game?
If we turn this into a number game, no incumbent will ever be thrown out of any side on the basis of their career's worth of stats and no newcomer will have a look in.
The bottom line is that the Inzamam and Imam critics dropped a massive clanger. We jumped our guns. We lashed out at the two when there was no need to. We did so because they have matching surnames and because nepotism is a recurring theme in Pakistan.
It looks like, in this case, we were wrong. Let's take it on the chin. Let's apologise to Inzamam, the chief selector, and Imam, the cricketer.
Disclaimer: The views expressed by this writer do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Dawn Media Group.
Comments (13)
We should judge players on their performance and consistency - let's wait and see, how Imam-ul-Haq performs in the future without making any predictions or prematurely making him a super star!
It's too early to say that Imam-ul-Haq, after miserably failing in the first inning, has justified his selection based on second inning score of 70 odd runs, against a team which was playing it's maiden test match on it's home soil. He still has a long way to go.
I fully agree with the writer.
Now that's the reason I love to read here, so brilliantly said what we thought was wrong
It was one game. One game. Lets not get too cheeky just now,.
This writer is funny. Talent is performing on superior level day in and day out, so you cannot judge talent from just 1 series, I hope that he is right but we will have to wait and see.
Too early and too much as usual.
Very True.
Too early to reach conclusions. Let him play complete season and then we can judge.
What the writer fails to realise is that Imam would not have been selected in the first place if someone else was Chief Selector instead of his uncle. Imam may have talent but so do many other players in Pakistan but they never get an opportunity as there is no one in authority to back them.
Well said Mr. writer.
People which are saying its quite early to judge Imam then why were you judging Inzi so early? Why you guys were bashing Inzi on Imam selection?
As individual, we are not 100% honest with our duties/jobs but yet we bash on other people before any results.
Nothing can be said based on one single match, whether he is good or not. It would be much better to give him some time and than talk about the performances