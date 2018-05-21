DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

An open apology to Imamul Haq and his uncle Inzamamul Haq

Zohaib Ahmed MajeedUpdated May 21, 2018

Email


The headline of this article should be the last time Inzamam-ul-Haq is referenced as Imam-ul-Haq's uncle — or Imam as Inzamam's nephew.

The younger Haq, from what we've seen in his young career, is a player in his own right. And the older Haq, judging from the chock-full talent pool of Pakistan cricket right now, is doing something right as the chief selector.

It may pain us to admit, but the kinship these two have is totally trivial. A chacha-bhateja duo they may be, but for our purposes, one is a good selector and the other a promising talent.

After Imam, on debut and under difficult conditions, led Pakistan to a hard-fought win over Ireland, his credentials should not be questioned. He's earned his keep — at least for the time being. Product of a parchi you say? Torn up pieces of that parchi can be found all over The Village pitch in Ireland.

As for keeping the ostensibly deserving Fawad Alam out of the side, well that southpaw is a middle-order batter — a finisher — while Imam is an opener. How is one a replacement of the other?

Read: Fawad Alam's exclusion from Test squad leaves Twitterati baffled

Of course, this all is coming back to the critics — including yours truly — only now. Now that we've been proven wrong and now that Imam did not fall flat on his face on his debut like many of us had envisaged.

Imam, a 22-year-old, turned out to be Pakistan's saviour in Malahide. The narrative crumbled. The script flipped.

Turns out, Imam may after all have talent. More notably, it turns out that his uncle, a man of cricket — correction: a legend of cricket — may have an eye for talent. And he may not have been lying when he had passionately defended his record and said he had nothing against anyone.

The thing is that in modern sports a lot of faith is put in numbers. In the last two decades, concepts such as sports analytics and moneyball and whatnot have taken over. They've led us to believe that numbers don't lie — and while they may not, they don't necessarily tell the whole story either.

So Fawad may have averaged 40 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy this season but that was down from his last year's average of 56. A 16-run single-season plunge for a 32-year-old, even if he is still fit, is an alarming sign.

Read: The curious case of Fawad

But even if his numbers were the same, why have we taken away from a head hunter the right to sniff and induct talent purely on his instinct and nous? Don't we want to leave even a little bit of humanness left in this game?

If we turn this into a number game, no incumbent will ever be thrown out of any side on the basis of their career's worth of stats and no newcomer will have a look in.

The bottom line is that the Inzamam and Imam critics dropped a massive clanger. We jumped our guns. We lashed out at the two when there was no need to. We did so because they have matching surnames and because nepotism is a recurring theme in Pakistan.

It looks like, in this case, we were wrong. Let's take it on the chin. Let's apologise to Inzamam, the chief selector, and Imam, the cricketer.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by this writer do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Dawn Media Group.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 21, 2018 04:04pm

We should judge players on their performance and consistency - let's wait and see, how Imam-ul-Haq performs in the future without making any predictions or prematurely making him a super star!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 21, 2018 04:08pm

It's too early to say that Imam-ul-Haq, after miserably failing in the first inning, has justified his selection based on second inning score of 70 odd runs, against a team which was playing it's maiden test match on it's home soil. He still has a long way to go.

M. Saeed
May 21, 2018 04:12pm

I fully agree with the writer.

Jayant pareek
May 21, 2018 04:12pm

Now that's the reason I love to read here, so brilliantly said what we thought was wrong

ak
May 21, 2018 04:14pm

It was one game. One game. Lets not get too cheeky just now,.

Farooque
May 21, 2018 04:15pm

This writer is funny. Talent is performing on superior level day in and day out, so you cannot judge talent from just 1 series, I hope that he is right but we will have to wait and see.

Aslam Qadri
May 21, 2018 04:15pm

Too early and too much as usual.

Dr Wajahat Hussain
May 21, 2018 04:17pm

Very True.

Laeeq Ahmed
May 21, 2018 04:17pm

Too early to reach conclusions. Let him play complete season and then we can judge.

Vaseem Siddiqi
May 21, 2018 04:18pm

What the writer fails to realise is that Imam would not have been selected in the first place if someone else was Chief Selector instead of his uncle. Imam may have talent but so do many other players in Pakistan but they never get an opportunity as there is no one in authority to back them.

Goga Nalaik
May 21, 2018 04:24pm

Well said Mr. writer.

umair
May 21, 2018 04:42pm

People which are saying its quite early to judge Imam then why were you judging Inzi so early? Why you guys were bashing Inzi on Imam selection?

As individual, we are not 100% honest with our duties/jobs but yet we bash on other people before any results.

Wajih Qidwai
May 21, 2018 04:45pm

Nothing can be said based on one single match, whether he is good or not. It would be much better to give him some time and than talk about the performances

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Newborn deaths in Pakistan

Newborn deaths in Pakistan

Interventions to reduce newborn deaths include those focusing on the nutritional health of girls and women.

Editorial

Updated May 21, 2018

NSC and Fata’s merger

Credit goes to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the military leadership for tenaciously advocating Fata reforms.
Updated May 21, 2018

Fake news

PAKISTAN will soon be going into election campaign mode, and already the engines of fake news are working overtime....
May 21, 2018

Supporting nurses

SOME days ago, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo lauded nurses on International Nursing Day and...
FATF decision
Updated May 20, 2018

FATF decision

The circumstances surrounding the FATF decision have cast a question mark over its credibility and timing.
May 20, 2018

Gaza reaction

VARIOUS reactions have been witnessed in the aftermath of the slaughter in Gaza on Monday. While all those in the...
May 20, 2018

Caretaker prime minister

THE delay is unwelcome, throwing off schedule a decision that ought to have been made and publicly announced by now....