An open apology to Imamul Haq and his uncle Inzamam
The headline of this article should be the last time Inzamam-ul-Haq is referenced as Imam-ul-Haq's uncle — or Imam as Inzamam's nephew.
The younger Haq, from what we've seen in his young career, is a player in his own right. And the older Haq, judging from the chock-full talent pool of Pakistan cricket right now, is doing something right as the chief selector.
It may pain us to admit, but the kinship these two have is totally trivial. A chacha-bhateja duo they may be, but for our purposes, one is a good selector and the other a promising talent.
After Imam, on debut and under difficult conditions, led Pakistan to a hard-fought win over Ireland, his credentials should not be questioned. He's earned his keep — at least for the time being. Product of a parchi you say? Torn up pieces of that parchi can be found all over The Village pitch in Ireland.
As for keeping the ostensibly deserving Fawad Alam out of the side, well that southpaw is a middle-order batter — a finisher — while Imam is an opener. How is one a replacement of the other?
Of course, this all is coming back to the critics — including yours truly — only now. Now that we've been proven wrong and now that Imam did not fall flat on his face on his debut like many of us had envisaged.
Imam, a 22-year-old, turned out to be Pakistan's saviour in Malahide. The narrative crumbled. The script flipped.
Turns out, Imam may after all have talent. More notably, it turns out that his uncle, a man of cricket — correction: a legend of cricket — may have an eye for talent. And he may not have been lying when he had passionately defended his record and said he had nothing against anyone.
The thing is that in modern sports a lot of faith is put in numbers. In the last two decades, concepts such as sports analytics and moneyball and whatnot have taken over. They've led us to believe that numbers don't lie — and while they may not, they don't necessarily tell the whole story either.
So Fawad may have averaged 40 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy this season but that was down from his last year's average of 56. A 16-run single-season plunge for a 32-year-old, even if he is still fit, is an alarming sign.
But even if his numbers were the same, why have we taken away from a head hunter the right to sniff and induct talent purely on his instinct and nous? Don't we want to leave even a little bit of humanness left in this game?
If we turn this into a number game, no incumbent will ever be thrown out of any side on the basis of their career's worth of stats and no newcomer will have a look in.
The bottom line is that the Inzamam and Imam critics dropped a massive clanger. We jumped our guns. We lashed out at the two when there was no need to. We did so because they have matching surnames and because nepotism is a recurring theme in Pakistan.
It looks like, in this case, we were wrong. Let's take it on the chin. Let's apologise to Inzamam, the chief selector, and Imam, the cricketer.
Comments (66)
We should judge players on their performance and consistency - let's wait and see, how Imam-ul-Haq performs in the future without making any predictions or prematurely making him a super star!
It's too early to say that Imam-ul-Haq, after miserably failing in the first inning, has justified his selection based on second inning score of 70 odd runs, against a team which was playing it's maiden test match on it's home soil. He still has a long way to go.
I fully agree with the writer.
Now that's the reason I love to read here, so brilliantly said what we thought was wrong
It was one game. One game. Lets not get too cheeky just now,.
This writer is funny. Talent is performing on superior level day in and day out, so you cannot judge talent from just 1 series, I hope that he is right but we will have to wait and see.
Too early and too much as usual.
Very True.
Too early to reach conclusions. Let him play complete season and then we can judge.
What the writer fails to realise is that Imam would not have been selected in the first place if someone else was Chief Selector instead of his uncle. Imam may have talent but so do many other players in Pakistan but they never get an opportunity as there is no one in authority to back them.
One swallow does not make the summer---English idiom.
Well said Mr. writer.
So the yesmanship has begun?????
Do not agree a bit with Mr. Zohaib, Imam is still bhayeeja and thete are many players out there just waiting for an opportunity to perform. And more so as writer mentioned Imam is an opener while Fawad is middle order batsman, there is no comparison. Also with Imam in 2nd innings of the trst does not exempt from injustice Inzamam has done Fawad Alam. We need Fawad in the middle order or at top because deserves to be in the team. Perid. But chachs obviously got different priorities not merit would never be the selection criteria in Pakista.. shameful
@Vaseem Siddiqi For us Imam is not a new player... We know Imam before Inzi became the chief selector. I agree that there are many talented players but you have to pick from the pool.
@Dr. Salaria Do not agree to your comment ... it was not a simple 70 odd innings ... it was scored in English conditions, 4th innings of test match .. PAK having terrible history of chasing ... 4 down for 20 odd runs ... everything was against PAK ... senior pros failed but the young guns fired ... this requires tremendous guts and confidence to do so !! All credit to IMAM for that ... give credit where it is due !!
People which are saying its quite early to judge Imam then why were you judging Inzi so early? Why you guys were bashing Inzi on Imam selection?
As individual, we are not 100% honest with our duties/jobs but yet we bash on other people before any results.
Nothing can be said based on one single match, whether he is good or not. It would be much better to give him some time and than talk about the performances
He scored a century on one day debut and played a match winning innings in his debut test match. So far he has silenced the critics
He is an example of nepotism. Period. He scored 70 runs, not a big deal. The point is that out of hunderds of talented Pakistanis how come this "parchi" of " Inzi got a chance to play so quickly in Pakistan test side.
Your Opinion is too soon, let him prove himself facing English players. The problem is we all get too excited and jump on conclusion. This chap has a long way to go!
A good writeup...rarely seen someone owning up to ones mistakes Imam ul Haq has performed similar to his Inzimam who denied Bangladesh their first victory at Multan in 2003
Well written and really appreciate the honesty of the writer. This should be standard in journalism, if you are proven wrong, admit it and let your readers know about it. The stature of author is boosted by this article!
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad The performance has to be compared relative to his teammates. Hence, he deserves his place in the side. Where other seasoned players failed, Imam played well. Also, lets not forget that he played a key role in the warm up matches as well.
He will be a good player
We should request the honorable chief justice to form a JIT to investigate the relationship of the writer with the Haq family ;)
Dont be so quick to conclusion..that was ireland. This is England. Lets hope for the good.
He may be talented, but his average in last domestic series was in lower 30's, had he not been Inzamam nephew, he wouldnt have selected on this average, the notion that his technique is good and he is a talented provided by inzi is inappropriate, if he is talented batsman, which he very well may be, has to first perform and prove in domestic season and may be consistently in fee series before picked in national team . As of now I see him using inzi as a tool and perhaps this journalist too quick conclusion in favor of imam basesd one one ir 2 innings seem inappropriate. I did find imam stylish and confident tbough!! but shoukd come through process !
thats such a horrible article with child like comparison. why compare Imam with Fawad? Imam might be great and awesome, select him but y not fawad. why take almost 4 openers to the tour and only 4 middle order batsmen when you need at least 6. we have two reserve openers but no reserve middle order batsman. heck, we dont even have a reserve keeper. who will keep in a match if sarfaraz gets injured? Imam! .. U cant justify dropping a middle order batsman if an opener just scored a few runs. the problem is in front of us, lack of stability in the middle order. we wish imam all the success but not at the cost of Fawad (i.e. consistent performance over last 3 years). lets just scrape the domestic system then and just pick players on gut feeling and hunches. it will save a lot of money and time.
Well said Dawn! Great sportsman spirit on your part!!
We criticized Inzimam not only for Imam's favored selection but also on the sole question of Why Fawad was not selected as a middle order batsman? That question and criticism surrounding it stands valid still today.
Man your analysis skills are really very weak!
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Agreed but scoring 70 odd in the 4rth innings when we were three down for almost nothing and winning a match for your country on debut is amazing even if the opposition was Ireland. Dont forget other experienced batsmen like Azher and Asad Shafiq were back in Pavilion. Says something about the youngster. Well done Imam and best of luck
That's brave to admit one's prejudiced view. Not that I'm a fan of Imam but let the chick take his time to prove his talent; meanwhile we can improve our lances on political whetstones.
I agree with the writer.
There were several first class players with better records who were overlooked when Imam was selected. At the end of the day selection was not based on merit alone and therein lies the problem. Imam may be a good player but his selection, most likely, came at the cost of a great player
Imam Main turn out to be a great player but is still and does not justifies the means. For Uncle to be the selector and nephew a candidate is a clear conflict of interest. In this case and imaam should have recused himself pillow
End does not justify the means. Inzimam should have recused himself because of conflict of interest in being and Uncle of the candidate.
There is a sense of deprivation and prejudice for a certain group which blinds them to see beyond it . I have seen a storm on cricinfo and other media chants for Mohammad Sami's inclusion in test squad while he has the worst test bowling average for any fast bowler in history bar Shahdat Hussain (BD). We have to stand up as Pakistanis and make a case on merit rather than on our linguistic and ethnic bias . Sarfaraz came up with a very balanced statement and deflected the heat from Imam ul Haq. Imam played well in county matches and saved Pakistan the blushes of losing to Test cricket newbies
Writer is missing one very important point, It is still Nepotism or case of ethics violation, if selection was coming up for his nephew, he should have excused himself from selection the way Great Majid khan did not so long time ago.
May be too early to judge, but we know he can hold a bat....u like few others. So far he has done what is required. Bigger challenges will come, but we must look to senior players to contribute, let Imam settle!
He has only played 1-2 ODI's and 1 test. I agree with other people here that your opinion is TOO soon. He has to face tougher team in coming weeks. We will then know his strengths.
Imam-ul-Haq has done well on debut. Let's pray he continues with performance but it's too early to give him super star status.
Apology for what? If yiu are saying there is no comparison because of one is opener and one middle order batsmen then why did Inzi did that comparison. Don't we need a strong middle order lineup, we are miserably failing as soon as our tip order fails. Sorry you need to correct your cricket knowledge. Inzi may be a legend but every legend doesn't become a coach or a selector.
Why Azhar Ali deserves a place because he takes parchi to keep him? Does he not have a say then or is it an exchange program. I can go on with the talent if you want. You are writing for a reputable newspaper so please back your article with a justifiable lens and not personal opinion.
Wow , It really needs to have Guts to say a spade is a spade . Now that the blogger ( himself the doubter ) has suggested , He was utterly wrong , Let him again lead the line of offering humble apology to the Older Al Haq and to the younger Al Haq ... after all it is " the blooger's earned Haq " to say Sorry to " Al Haq Duo"
@I he is stylish and confident (in your opinion )because he knows if he fails, uncle will save me. What has he actually played yet? Two or three games?
If Inzi is such a good selector how come there is only 1 wicket keeper for the IRE & ENG series? What happens if Sarfraz is injured or even catches a cold? They had to borrow a keeper in a tour match to give Sarfraz some rest. Imam has started well but against a team making their Test debut so he has to prove himself against better bowling line-ups and sincerely wish him the best as we need a good opener. Fawad Alam's exclusion is mind baffling and Pakistan cricket will continue to suffer unfortunately.
@Irfan ul Huq or at the very least given up his own post so not to show a conflict of interest. Wishful thinking. This so called selector has picked a team of t20 players for tests.
The question is why Fawad was not selected? Not why Imam was selected. Please don't confuse the people.
The question of consistency is right but the way he played speaks of his character and temperament as a batsman. Yes all those should apologize publicly now. Inzamam has made good calls as chief selector along with Micky Arthur. This combination will take Pak team to a new height.
Brilliantly written article . Our social media fighters have their favorites and they just blast the others and try to hide the lagging information of their fav. Looks like the writer was one of them but has the strength to change his opinion which most of our fellow Pakistanis don’t have which is evident from messages like it’s just one game , it’s just against Ireland etc. The just “ one game” well we played only one game against Ireland and he won us that game . “ Just Ireland” well we were 14/3 chasing 160 with both “ senior batsmen “ Azher and Shafiq back and later on the 3rd senior batsman Sarfraz failed too so it was a heck of an innings under pressure and most importantly “ match winning “ which his uncle was known for too. Lastly it’s not easy to open in places like Ireland and he is doing that wheb our senior batsmen try to play down the order ( except Azher)
The outrage was directed at Inzamam not because for the selection of Imam, but continued ignorance of players who have performed in the domestic circuit and ended up in the ignore list. It is not the first time that not a merit based selection was amiss. So I don't see any reason for open letter apology letter to be demanded from anyone. The job of him to select and act as a selector. If his selection is not par with merit based selection then he must be answerable and if his selection is doing it's job then that's what his job is to do. Nobody is talking about bowlers who failed to made a mark considering the fragility and experience of Ireland batting order and also recently the county game. Yes we demand an apology letter from Inzamam and not the other way around. Sorry writer don't run away with your emotions and stop acting short-term-memory-pakistani-cricket-fan.
I honestly hope you are being sarcastic, one performance doesn't especially if its against a side as weak as Ireland. Its also ironic that this performance is a statistic, and statistic don't hold much weight hence the entire apology. Your statements are contradictory, me beating children at football does not make me Messi. Me beating the market once does not make me Buffet.
Imam performed against Ireland and we are getting excited. Let him play a solid innings against some better side.
Fawad Alam is an average player and a guy with bad cricketing etiquettes.
Imam was selected as an opener in place of ShaanMasood who was injured . So it’s crystal clear. Now the kids selected ahead of Fawad Alam are Saad Ali and Usman Salahuddin. Looks at their performance in the last domestic season . They were top of the list . What’s the fuss about then ? I think those who are criticizing Inzi for not selecting Fawad are guilty of favortisim not Inzi
too early to tell.
@ak. Don't forget the warm up games.
Imam has a long way to go to prove himself. Those 70 odd runs are no smash buckling innings by Sachin on his debut. One where he faced high challenge of England as a 17 year old and still nade his century. That my friend was talent.
Imam still has a lot to prove and the fact remains that he is in the team because of his uncle! A batsman with a first class average of 35 doesnt merit a place in the national squad especially when there are people with better stats available. Nothing against Imam, but he would not have been in the team had Inzi not been chief selector; its that simple. And poor Fawad Alam is still being hard done, whatever lame excuses Inzi may make!
This article is so preposterous and never more so when starting with an apology to Inzimam because criticism on Inzimam is for not selecting Fawad Alam with average of 55. 00 in domestic and giving peference to his nephew who's ave in domestic is 36.00. I really think this article is explain away the wrongdoings of our selectors, Not to mention this is not the first time they did this to Fawad Alam.
Scoring against Ireland, or even other teams, is not the same if you do it against Australia in tests and IN AUSTRALIA. Only a handful of Pakistanis have done it in the last 2 decades, Inzimam included - he would feign injury to avoid being selected in tests. Fawad has proven himself in such tests (as did Salman Butt, and a couple others only) amongst the very few. And you do not pass judgement after only 2 innings, one of which was a failure. Selection on the basis of nepotism and/or baradari sytem is abhorent and hurts national interests.
Fully agree with the writer.
While the arguments for Imam ul Haq selection may be there in this article, there is not much substance in not selecting Fawad Alam. The only reasoning presented is that his average dropped this year. This reasoning would have made sense, if he was selected last year and is omitted this time. He was NOT selected last season and is not selected this season: so what is the comparison for?
Selecting four openers for a short series and not selecting Fawad, Mr Inzamamul Haq is not acquitted of the blame he is getting.
An apology ? Too much , please What an absurd article to explain away wrongdoings and what a bizarre effort to exonerate Inzimam who left out Fawad Alam with ave of 55 and select Imam with ave of 36. Not to mention this is not tne first time they tease Fawad Alam .