Larkana doctor arrested over charges of rape and intimidation

Larkana police on Sunday arrested a doctor along with a lady manager of a vocational centre over charges of rape and intimidation.

In a First Information Report (FIR) lodged with Lashari police station on Sunday, a woman alleged that the doctor in question and a female manager of a women vocational centre in Bangul Dero visited her house and sought permission from her parents that she be allowed to travel with them to Karachi for eye treatment, as one NGO had agreed to bear the expenses.

"We went to a private hospital where my eyesight was checked and medicines prescribed," she said in the FIR.

Upon their return to Bangul Dero, the doctor allegedly gave the girl some pills and injected her at his clinic resulting in her losing consciousness.

"The doctor raped me while I was in a semi-conscious state," the FIR quoted the victim as saying.

The FIR also states that the doctor threatened the victim to keep quiet by showing a pistol and told her that a video had been recorded on a cellphone.

"Under fear and depression I was silent but on the night of May 19 I dreamt of the same events and got up with a start. My parents insisted that I tell them what had happened, so finally I narrated to them the entire episode," the victim said in her statement to the police.

Larkana SSP Tanveer Hussain Tuno said that a case had been registered at the Lashari police station on the complaint of the victim under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 337-J (causing hurt by means of poison), 354-A (assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes), and 506/2 (punishment for criminal intimidation if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt, etc.) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Subsequently, the police arrested the accused doctor and the head of the women vocational centre for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal also took notice of the incident and talked to the Larkana SSP who informed him about the situation, police said.