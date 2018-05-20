'Heatwave to persist in Karachi until May 23'

Temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius are expected to persist in Karachi until May 23 as the city swelters in the grip of a heatwave.

A press release issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued an alert for the city saying that "hot to very hot weather is likely to prevail in Karachi" until May 23.

"Maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 40-43C during the period. Sea breeze is likely to remain cut-off and wind from north west is expected to prevail during this period," the PMD handout added.

According to a Met Department official, the city is expected to remain hot and dry today with a maximum temperature ranging from 40-42C. The temperature in Sukkur, and Hyderabad is also expected to touch 42C, with lows of 25-26C.

As the continental heatwave enveloped the metropolis on Saturday, the mercury on the scale climbed by 3.5C against Friday’s 38.5C, touching 42C.

He said that hot/very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail all over the province on Sunday.

The hottest place in Sindh on Saturday was the town of Mithi in Thar desert, where the mercury touched 45.2C.

Last month, Nawabshah became the hottest place on earth in April when the temperature crossed 50C on the last day of the month, breaking its own 2017 record of 49.2C.

The city has a history of being warm and humid in the summer, but being so hot in April is a little unusual. The weather remains extreme in May and temperature starts declining in June, Abdul Rasheed, director of the Met office, told Dawn earlier.

As the mercury in Karachi and other parts of Sindh tops 40C, what can you do to protect yourself from the heat?

