DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 gunned down in Jacobabad in name of 'honour': police

Hanif SamoonMay 20, 2018

Email


A teenage girl and a 20-year-old man were killed in Jacobabad's Ghari Khairo sub-district allegedly in the name of 'honour' on Saturday.

The suspected killer gunned down his 18-year-old sister and close relative Allah Bakhsh Dahani over suspicion of their alleged relationship in the name of so-called honour, police official Jan Muhammad Soomro told Dawn on Sunday.

The two were shot dead with a Kalashnikov within the jurisdiction of the Miranpur police station, he added.

Take a look: Crimes against women: The stories we all forgot

Station House Officer Javed Mehar said that police have registered a first information report against the suspect and arrested him. The suspect's father and an unknown person were also nominated in the case.

The suspect has confessed to the crime, the SHO added.

Police transported the woman's body to Civil Hospital Jacobabad, while Dahani's body was shifted to another hospital in Ghari Khairo, for post-mortem examinations.

According to a recent government study, eight cases of 'honour killing' were registered in Jacobabad ─ the highest in any district of Sindh over the nine months up to March 2018. A total of 13 such cases were registered in Sindh over the time period.

The report shows that a total of 1,643 cases of various types of violent acts ─ from honour killing to custody of children and maintenance ─ have been filed by women across the province since July last year.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

FATF decision
Updated May 20, 2018

FATF decision

The circumstances surrounding the FATF decision have cast a question mark over its credibility and timing.
May 20, 2018

Gaza reaction

VARIOUS reactions have been witnessed in the aftermath of the slaughter in Gaza on Monday. While all those in the...
May 20, 2018

Caretaker prime minister

THE delay is unwelcome, throwing off schedule a decision that ought to have been made and publicly announced by now....
Updated May 19, 2018

Nawaz’s self-centred approach

Political and campaign strategies are for parties to decide themselves and for the electorate to embrace or reject.
May 19, 2018

Missing budget debate

IF ever there was a budget exercise that was mere sound and fury, it was this one. Judging from the level of the...
Rohingya rape victims
Updated May 19, 2018

Rohingya rape victims

Among the many Rohingya rape victims are those whose babies will be born this month.