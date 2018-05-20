2 gunned down in Jacobabad in name of 'honour': police

A teenage girl and a 20-year-old man were killed in Jacobabad's Ghari Khairo sub-district allegedly in the name of 'honour' on Saturday.

The suspected killer gunned down his 18-year-old sister and close relative Allah Bakhsh Dahani over suspicion of their alleged relationship in the name of so-called honour, police official Jan Muhammad Soomro told Dawn on Sunday.

The two were shot dead with a Kalashnikov within the jurisdiction of the Miranpur police station, he added.

Station House Officer Javed Mehar said that police have registered a first information report against the suspect and arrested him. The suspect's father and an unknown person were also nominated in the case.

The suspect has confessed to the crime, the SHO added.

Police transported the woman's body to Civil Hospital Jacobabad, while Dahani's body was shifted to another hospital in Ghari Khairo, for post-mortem examinations.

According to a recent government study, eight cases of 'honour killing' were registered in Jacobabad ─ the highest in any district of Sindh over the nine months up to March 2018. A total of 13 such cases were registered in Sindh over the time period.

The report shows that a total of 1,643 cases of various types of violent acts ─ from honour killing to custody of children and maintenance ─ have been filed by women across the province since July last year.