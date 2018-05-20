Minor girl found tortured, chained at home in Lahore

LAHORE: Police recovered a minor girl from her house who was chained and allegedly tortured by her stepmother in Baghbanpura here on Saturday.

Identified as Sehrish, 12, the girl had torture marks on various parts of her body, particularly the face and arms.

Some neighbours claimed to have heard cries of the girl from her house near Mahmood Booti, Bund Road and alerted police on emergency 15. Police raided the house and rescued the girl whom they found chained. She told police she had been chained by her stepmother Najma and maternal uncle Shahbaz.

Sehrish further told police her stepmother would torture her over petty issues and upon resistance chained and locked her in a room.

Her neighbours, who accompanied police during the raid, filmed the statement of the girl.

Police arrested both Najma and Shahbaz on the statement of the girl, and sent the girl to a local hospital for a medical examination.

A case will be lodged against them on the basis of the medical report which was awaited.

