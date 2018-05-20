Pemra warns TV channels to telecast Azaan five times a day

ISLAMABAD: The Pakis­tan Electronic Media Regul­atory Authority (Pemra) has issued the final warning to 45 TV channels to telecast Azaan five times a day.

It warned the TV channels that if they did not immediately start airing Azaan, their licences would be revoked.

The warning came after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9 directed the TV channels to telecast Azaan five times a day. A single bench comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had issued the order while hearing a petition against the violation of the code of conduct for morning shows and Ramazan transmission by some TV channels.

During the hearing, Justice Siddiqui remarked that no one would be allowed to telecast ‘circus’ and ‘Neelaam Ghar’ during Ramazan.

Justice Siddiqui also remarked that Azaan was the biggest breaking news but TV channels did not broadcast it and kept playing music, dance and advertisements at that time.

The court had also directed Pemra to submit a detailed report in this regard.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2018