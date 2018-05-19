NSC meets for a second time in 5 days

A second meeting in five days of the National Security Committee (NSC) took place in Islamabad on Saturday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi-chaired committee saw the top civil military leadership exchange ideas on several important issues, including the internal and external challenges facing Pakistan as well as India's aggression on the Line of Control (LoC).

In addition to the PM, the NSC meeting was also attended by federal ministers as wells as the chiefs of the armed forces and intelligence agencies.

Before today's session, the NSC had last met on Monday to discuss the situation arising out of the controversial remarks of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif about the 2008 Mumbai attacks.