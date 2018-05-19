DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Explosions in Afghan cricket stadium leave 8 dead, 45 wounded

AFPMay 19, 2018

Email


A policeman inspects the site of a bomb attack at a cricket stadium in Jalalabad city — AP
A policeman inspects the site of a bomb attack at a cricket stadium in Jalalabad city — AP

Eight people were killed and 45 wounded in a series of explosions targeting a cricket match in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, officials said Saturday, the first attack since the holy month of Ramadan began.

The blasts exploded among spectators crowded into the stadium at around 11pm (1830 GMT) on Friday evening as they watched the local “Ramadan Cup”, the provincial governor's office said.

No group has yet claimed the murders but the Taliban said they were not responsible in a WhatsApp message.

Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, on the border with Pakistan, has a Taliban presence and is also a stronghold of the Islamic State group.

Read: From refugee camps to Lord's: the rise of Afghan cricket

In September 2017 IS claimed a suicide bombing on a cricket match in Kabul which left three dead and five injured.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday condemned the attack in Jalalabad.

“The terrorists did not stop killing our people even during the holy month of Ramadan ... by carrying out a terrorist attack in a populated sport stadium, once again they have proved that they are not bound to any creed or religion, and they are the enemy of humanity,” a statement from his office said.

Cricket in Afghanistan struggled under the hardline Taliban regime in the late 1990s, which viewed sports as a distraction from religious duties.

But its popularity has surged in the years since the US invasion, a dizzying rise which saw Afghanistan become part of the elite group of Test nations last year.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 19, 2018 07:13pm

What a great and grave tragedy effected in a cricket stadium?

Aleem
May 19, 2018 07:14pm

Sad news. This insane killing should stop

Zak
May 19, 2018 07:23pm

All foreigners need to get out and let Afghans reconcile for themselves. Otherwise this will not end. If security in Kabul is so strict how did this happen . Now who should do more, Afghans or US.

fairplay
May 19, 2018 07:28pm

sad day for afghan brothers. execute the terrorists, and kick the americans out.

Swetha
May 19, 2018 07:44pm

I don't know what message they want to give by killing self and innocents.Atleast now this blood shed should stop.Let peace prevail.Unless people stop believing and being fodder to some ones propaganda this will continue.Only ordinary people should realise this and stop dying for someone's cause.

khan
May 19, 2018 07:50pm

Again Afghan's bloodbath. Once again football stadium. I do not understand why the Afghan Army and police with backing of world superpower can not secure even well known target? Does it inability or a tug of war between?. America either needs to provide security to innocent Afghans, I m sure they can do if want to. If not then they have no moral justification to stay there, watching innocents Afghan killed .

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 19, 2018

Nawaz’s self-centred approach

Political and campaign strategies are for parties to decide themselves and for the electorate to embrace or reject.
May 19, 2018

Missing budget debate

IF ever there was a budget exercise that was mere sound and fury, it was this one. Judging from the level of the...
Rohingya rape victims
Updated May 19, 2018

Rohingya rape victims

Among the many Rohingya rape victims are those whose babies will be born this month.
Power breakdown yet again
Updated May 18, 2018

Power breakdown yet again

THE latest near-countrywide power breakdown happened at exactly the same place where multiple such events have...
May 18, 2018

Balochistan operation

RADDUL Fasaad, the ‘mopping up’ phase of Operation Zarb-i-Azb, was always going to be a dangerous undertaking,...
May 18, 2018

Indonesia bombings

IN the shadowy world of religiously motivated militancy, terrorist groups are constantly updating their tactics to...