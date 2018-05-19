DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Family, friends mourn Pakistani exchange student killed in Santa Fe school shooting

AP | Dawn.comUpdated May 19, 2018

Email


Sabika Sheikh was supposed to return home to her parents on June 9. — Photo Courtesy: Facebook
Sabika Sheikh was supposed to return home to her parents on June 9. — Photo Courtesy: Facebook

Sabika Sheikh, a 17-year-old Pakistani scholar participating in the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme in the US, was one of the 10 people killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire in the Santa Fe High School in Texas yesterday.

"We found out about the shooting from a local TV channel and tried, but failed to contact Sabika and her friends," said Sabika's father Abdul Aziz, while adding that they then contacted the YES programme coordinator, who confirmed the news of their daughter's death, "after a four to five hour delay."

According to her father, Sabika — the eldest among three sisters but younger than her brother — was due to return home on June 9. Her family had been counting the days till her return.

Hailing from Karachi, Sabika was described as a brilliant student by her father. She had completed her matriculation from Karachi Public School.

According to the Wall Street Journal, she was an honour roll student at the Santa Fe High School.

US Ambassador David Hale expressed regret at Sabika's death with the following message posted on the US Embassy Pakistan's Facebook page:

"This morning, I called the family of Sabika Sheikh and offered my deepest condolences. As an exchange student, Sabika was a youth ambassador, a bridge between our peoples and cultures. All of us at the US Mission in Pakistan are devastated by and mourn her loss. We will honour her memory."

An image of the message posted on the US Embassy Pakistan Facebook Page
An image of the message posted on the US Embassy Pakistan Facebook Page

Aisha Farooqui, the consul general at the Pakistani consulate in Houston, said in an official statement that the US State Department had sent them official confirmation of Sabika's death in the Santa Fe shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika’s family and friends,” a tweet from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC quoted Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry as saying.

George Lapadat, an exchange student from Romania, who claims that Sabika was one of his friends, took to Facebook to express his grief at Sabika's death.

He said that Sabika "came to the US to learn, to experience, to share and to bring back to her country all the knowledge she acquired during her exchange."

"She was young, vibrant, happy and super-excited to go back to her country. She was going to return in a few days. She has done an amazing job being an ambassador of her country here," the Facebook post read.

Lapadat added: "When she left for this trip, she was supposed to be gone for 10 months... but now she is gone forever."

"And if this [the shooting] is not enough to prove that something is wrong and something needs to change, I don’t know what else would be," he concluded.

An image of George Lapadat's Facebook post
An image of George Lapadat's Facebook post

Megan Lysaght, manager of the YES programme, sent a letter to students in the program confirming that Sabika Sheikh was killed in the shooting.

“Please know that the YES program is devastated by this loss and we will remember Sabika and her families in our thoughts and prayers,” Lysaght wrote.

She said the program would be holding a moment of silence for Sabika, who is pictured beaming in a shirt that says “Texas” in a photo being shared on social media.

The Pakistan Association of Greater Houston said on Facebook that Sabika was due to go back home to Pakistan for Eidul-Fitr, “May Allah bless her soul and may she RIP,” the statement said.

Additional reporting by Muhammad Raza and Naveed Siddiqui.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
Zak
May 19, 2018 12:45pm

How sad, how truly sad for this wonderful intelligent girl. Also for all those who died.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
May 19, 2018 12:55pm

RIP Angel.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

Khan
May 19, 2018 12:57pm

May she be remembered as another brilliant young life life lost forever at the hands of senseless gun violence.

Azmeen
May 19, 2018 01:02pm

Saddened to know. Inna lilla he wa inna alehe rajayoon.

Syed Asim Saqlain
May 19, 2018 01:05pm

My profound condolences to Sabika's family.

Zak
May 19, 2018 01:05pm

Our prayers for this wonderful ambassador of Pakistan and her family. And about to come home for summer.

Tahir
May 19, 2018 01:06pm

It’s really sad event devastated for the family particularly, May her soul rest in peace, Ameen

Bakhti
May 19, 2018 01:07pm

Innalillahe wa inna ilayhe rajeoon

Sunil
May 19, 2018 01:11pm

Its tragic, very sad indeed, that a brilliant young exchange student, went to US, was cut short of her life. I cant imagine, what her parents are going through, who had high hopes.

Alla Ditta
May 19, 2018 01:22pm

R.I.P. Sabika.

King Akbar
May 19, 2018 01:24pm

A heart breaking story, my condolences are with the family of the victim.

Pavan
May 19, 2018 01:27pm

RIP

Babu
May 19, 2018 01:28pm

Sad. RIP.

R Sultan
May 19, 2018 01:38pm

I know not the student or her parents and siblings but feel the same pain as they do. How extremely tragic for a young life to perish so by mindless violence.

Rashna
May 19, 2018 01:41pm

Very tragic loss of a young life. RIP.

Khan
May 19, 2018 01:49pm

Ina lillah e wa in ilaye rajeon. A great loss.

BhaRAT
May 19, 2018 02:13pm

My heart is bleeding after I read about this Intelligent girl killed by a white american terrorist

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 19, 2018

Nawaz’s self-centred approach

Political and campaign strategies are for parties to decide themselves and for the electorate to embrace or reject.
May 19, 2018

Missing budget debate

IF ever there was a budget exercise that was mere sound and fury, it was this one. Judging from the level of the...
Rohingya rape victims
Updated May 19, 2018

Rohingya rape victims

Among the many Rohingya rape victims are those whose babies will be born this month.
Power breakdown yet again
Updated May 18, 2018

Power breakdown yet again

THE latest near-countrywide power breakdown happened at exactly the same place where multiple such events have...
May 18, 2018

Balochistan operation

RADDUL Fasaad, the ‘mopping up’ phase of Operation Zarb-i-Azb, was always going to be a dangerous undertaking,...
May 18, 2018

Indonesia bombings

IN the shadowy world of religiously motivated militancy, terrorist groups are constantly updating their tactics to...