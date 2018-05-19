DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

HRCP sounds alarm over notice served on Dawn

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 19, 2018

Email


LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed concern over a notice served by the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) on Dawn for what it called violating the Ethical Code of Practice by publishing an interview of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It urged the authorities not to interfere with the media’s right to report fairly.

Speech limits: Where did censorship originate from?

The commission posted on Friday a statement on Twitter which said it was concerned that the newspaper’s circulation had been subjected to seemingly arbitrary curbs.

In his interview, Mr Sharif had stated: “Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

The former premier added: “We have isolated ourselves. Despite giving sacrifices, our narrative is not being accepted. Afghanistan’s narrative is being accepted, but ours is not. We must look into it.”

The commission noted: “There is no evidence to suggest that Dawn has undermined Pakistan’s sovereignty or integrity under the PCP Ordinance 2002 by publishing an interview with the former prime minister speaking on the record.”

The commission described such moves as harassment of the media. “Such curbs are tantamount to press harassment and only chip away further at the shrinking space for Freedom of Expression,” it said.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 19, 2018

Nawaz’s self-centred approach

THE party has not split asunder yet, but the forces pulling the PML-N in opposite directions are significant. Chief...
May 19, 2018

Missing budget debate

IF ever there was a budget exercise that was mere sound and fury, it was this one. Judging from the level of the...
Rohingya rape victims
Updated May 19, 2018

Rohingya rape victims

Among the many Rohingya rape victims are those whose babies will be born this month.
Power breakdown yet again
Updated May 18, 2018

Power breakdown yet again

THE latest near-countrywide power breakdown happened at exactly the same place where multiple such events have...
May 18, 2018

Balochistan operation

RADDUL Fasaad, the ‘mopping up’ phase of Operation Zarb-i-Azb, was always going to be a dangerous undertaking,...
May 18, 2018

Indonesia bombings

IN the shadowy world of religiously motivated militancy, terrorist groups are constantly updating their tactics to...