DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Cuban airliner with 113 on board crashes after takeoff from Havana

AFP | APUpdated May 18, 2018

Email


A Cuban state airways plane with 104 passengers on board crashed shortly after taking off on Friday from Havana's Jose Marti airport, leaving a thick column of smoke over the scene.

The Boeing 737 operated by Cubana de Aviacion crashed in a field near the airport, and a column of acrid smoke was seen rising over the crash site, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

There were no initial reports of casualties on the ground.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who went to visit the scene, said there was a “high number” of casualties.

“There has been an unfortunate aviation accident. The news is not very promising, it seems that there is a high number of victims,” Diaz-Canel was quoted as saying shortly after visiting the scene.

Diaz-Canel said nine crew members were believed to have been on board, in addition to the passengers.

Airport sources said the jetliner was heading from the capital to the eastern city of Holguin.

State television said the airliner was operated by a foreign crew, but gave no details.

Reports said European airline Blue Panorama had been leasing a 737-400 plane to Cubana de Aviacion for several months.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 18, 2018

Power breakdown yet again

THE latest near-countrywide power breakdown happened at exactly the same place where multiple such events have...
May 18, 2018

Balochistan operation

RADDUL Fasaad, the ‘mopping up’ phase of Operation Zarb-i-Azb, was always going to be a dangerous undertaking,...
May 18, 2018

Indonesia bombings

IN the shadowy world of religiously motivated militancy, terrorist groups are constantly updating their tactics to...
The worsening water crisis
May 17, 2018

The worsening water crisis

It would be futile to talk of Pakistan’s water crisis until issues like theft and waste of water are addressed.
May 17, 2018

Pak-Afghan plan

SEEMINGLY against the odds, the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity has moved from a ...
May 17, 2018

Ramazan price hike

AS has become increasingly evident, Ramazan is seen by some unscrupulous elements as an opportunity for ...