Newly-wed couple shot dead in Umerkot for 'contracting free will marriage'

Allah Bux ArisarMay 18, 2018

A newly-wed couple was shot dead on Friday in Umerkot district allegedly by the woman's brother for contracting free-will marriage.

The Pithoro police station in Umerkot district have registered a first investigation report (FIR) against Adeel for killing his sister and her husband allegedly for contracting a free-will marriage.

According to Muhammad Hassan Rahimoo, the Station House Officer of Pithoro police station, Sonia, a 25-year-old woman, had eloped from Gujranwala to marry 35-year-old Rasheed Ali Rajput in Pithoro.

Earlier today, according to Rasheed's brother, Sonia's brother Adeel barged into their house and opened fire at the newly-wed couple. Rasheed's sister Razia was also wounded as she tried to resist the attack.

All three family members were rushed to the district hospital where the couple was pronounced dead.

Adeel has been named as the prime accused in the case, while four others — namely Ikhtiar, Iqbal, Kubra, Ali Raza, Muhammad Asghar — have been named accomplices in the FIR.

No arrests have been made in the case as yet.

