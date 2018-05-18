DAWN.COM

Pakistan expresses concerns over inauguration of Kishanganga dam project by India

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated May 18, 2018

Pakistan on Friday expressed “serious concerns” over the inauguration of the controversial Kishanganga hydropower project by India and termed it a “violation of the Indus Waters Treaty”.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said, “Pakistan believes that the inauguration of the project without the resolution of the dispute is tantamount to violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).”

Despite several rounds of bilateral negotiations as well mediations by the World Bank, India continued with the construction of the project, the Foreign Office said, adding that “this intransigence on part of India clearly threatens the sanctity of the Treaty”.

The Foreign Office reiterated that as the custodian of the treaty, the World Bank must urge India to address Pakistan’s reservations on the Kishanganga project.

Pakistan maintains that India had completed the 330MW project during the period the World Bank “paused” the process for constitution of a Court of Arbitration (COA) as requested by Pakistan in early 2016. The Pakistani request was countered by India by calling for a neutral expert.

Pakistan had called for the resolution of disputes over the Kishanganga project on the Neelum river and 850MW Ratle hydropower project on the Chenab.

Sameer
May 18, 2018 08:42pm

70 years and we Pakistanis failed to establish good relations with India. Good luck now!

SHAHID SATTAR
May 18, 2018 08:46pm

And we slept while our enemy carried out the task for doing the most harm to us.

Surya Kant
May 18, 2018 08:47pm

Please make your own dams.

BK
May 18, 2018 08:52pm

If it's a violation, what can be done? Cancel the treaty??

Ali
May 18, 2018 08:55pm

India is busy building dams on rivers flowing into Pakistan in violation of the Indus Water Treaty. That is reducing water flowing into Pakistan. Yet, our government shows concern after India inaugurated Kishanganga Dam? Why did the PML-N government not raise this matter before the dam was built in violation of the Treaty? Why did the PML-N government fail to resolve Kalabagh Dam issue, which could provide 4,000 MW of cheap energy and water for agriculture? Such "failure" to safeguard Pakistan's national interest will have devastating consequences for diminishing water supply and energy generation in Pakistan.

Ash2000
May 18, 2018 08:58pm

World bank or anybody else has not stopped India from stopping the construction therefore inauguration is taking place. One of the earlier ruling rejected most of the Pakistan’s concern. If Pakistan is not happy then they can get out of Indus treaty and negotiate new treaty or may be no treaty.

Ask kingdom
May 18, 2018 09:01pm

It’s cleared by WB. What are protesting for again?

