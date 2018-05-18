DAWN.COM

PCB issues show-cause notice to Hafeez for criticising ICC rules

Abdul GhaffarMay 18, 2018

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for criticising the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules related to reporting suspect bowling actions.

Hafeez, who was recently cleared for bowling after facing suspension for the third time, had criticised the implementation of ICC's rules on bowling action during an interview with BBC Urdu.

“There are so many things influencing [who gets called for suspect actions], it has a lot to do with the power of [some] boards and nobody wants to take them on,” Hafeez told BBC Urdu.

The all-rounder said when he was tested for suspect bowling action, he was surprised to find out that a naked eye was able to see that he was bending his arm a degree or two more than the maximum 15-degree limit.

“Mostly there are soft corners and relations between people which no one wants to spoil. What I say is, why not implement the rule and get every bowler in the world to go through [the testing process]. What’s the difficulty in that?”

“So I have my doubts about this [calling system]. This is suspicious, why are match referees or on-field umpires not able to see those flexing up to 35 but me with 16 degrees?” the veteran campaigner with 50 Tests, 200 ODIs and 81 T20 Internationals under his belt had asked.

Sources in the PCB said that ICC officials had expressed their displeasure at the remarks after which Hafeez was issued the show-cause notice.

On April 17, Hafeez underwent a re-assessment of his bowling action at the Loughborough University where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension in his bowling action was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

Hafeez was first suspended from bowling in December 2014 after he was reported in November 2014 during a Test series.

Comments (8)

Ali Turi
May 18, 2018 06:08pm

Someone needs to tell the professor pcb is not that strong to protect you when tell the truth, hats off Hafeez, being a cricket lover I strongly agree with you my prof

Osama
May 18, 2018 06:11pm

Guys like Harbhajan Singh and a few left arm spinners are clearly chucking yet they are unnoticed by umpires.

BhaRAT
May 18, 2018 06:15pm

Great point raise by Hafeez Bhai

From bengaluru
May 18, 2018 06:25pm

Obviously, you can't cut the hand that feeds you and so ICC felt offended. Play by their rules, if you want to make a name

Masroor
May 18, 2018 06:34pm

He is absolutely right

Sammy
May 18, 2018 06:44pm

He is right about what he said but he should not concern himself with the others and focus on his action. He needs to fix his chucking, its not like he was wrongfully reported.

RUMI
May 18, 2018 06:50pm

It was ICC or BCCI which didn't like his remarks?

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 18, 2018 06:52pm

What else can PCB and its un-elected, dictatorial, self-centeted, eccentric and self-appointed "movers and shakers" do to please their real ICC bosses sitting in New Delhi?

