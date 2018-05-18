Pakistan has decisions to make: Pentagon
Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White, while briefing the media on Thursday, said that Pakistan can do more about regional security.
White was answering a question regarding Afghan allegations that Pakistan is behind the strikes in their country.
"We believe that Pakistan can certainly do more with respect to regional security," she said.
White added: "It can certainly do more with respect to security within Afghanistan, and we would look to them and hope that they would both [Pakistan and Afghanistan] help, because they are both victims of terrorism and they've also sponsored terrorism."
"So we look to Pakistan to create more opportunities to secure the region."
When asked about the recent remarks by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif about non-state actors' alleged involvement in Mumbai attacks, the Pentagon spokesperson said: "Again, this is an inflection point for Pakistan. Pakistan has decisions to make, and we hope that they will be a partner in safeguarding the region."
Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the US hit a new low recently when the latter imposed travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats which were reciprocated by the former.
Palestine-Israel conflict
The Pentagon spokesperson was also asked about the massacre of 60 Palestinians following the United States Embassy's inauguration in Jerusalem on Monday. "Israel has the right of self-defense and it has the right to protect its border," said White, adding that the US was monitoring the situation.
"We'll continue to keep a sharp eye on the situation as well as our embassies around the world."
When asked if she could justify the civilian casualties on Gaza border, White repeated that the US is going to continue to monitor the situation, reiterating "Israel has the right of self-defense".
Israel has faced international condemnation following the killing of the unarmed Palestinians. Washington, however, blocked the call for a UN investigation into the incident, further emboldening Israeli expansionism and rendering the Middle East situation more explosive.
Comments (21)
Just admit that you’ve failed miserably in Afghanistan and losing more and more territory to Afghan Taliban
United States by far has caused the most innocent deaths from Korea to Vietnam to Latin America to Africa and to the Middle East. Now please tell us. Who is the biggest terrorist?
USA is the biggest sponsor of Terrorism, Who blocked the Sanction bid at UN on Taliban Leader Khursani.................
@BhaRAT Yes US lost in Afghanistan.. is Pakistan winning? How this is relevant to this article?
While US is only the sponsor
Nonsense,how can one be the victim and the perpetrator ? Makes no sense,just as it doesn't as to why the US/Nato forces still in Afghanistan ?.
The truth is that it was after the US led invasion of Afghanistan that terrorism spread within both the countries.The US should stop blaming others for their failures and should get out of Afghanistan,doing so peace will automatically return back within the region.
US is the biggest sponsor of Terrorism.
For USA fake and exaggerated security of Israe means, massacre of defenceless Palestinians.
This is our region, not the front or backyard of outsiders, and we can take care of this...
USA is the biggest sponsor of terrorism, america is the one who fund all the terrorism around the world.
16 years of failure, still looking for a scapegoat!
@BhaRAT "Just admit that you’ve failed miserably in Afghanistan and losing more and more territory to Afghan Taliban"
... and how would that help Pakistan..?
Americans are the biggest sponsors of terrorism in the world. Invading Iraq on fake made up WMDs and terrorising an entire nation is the worst form of terrorism in the world. Syria is because of direct US actions and Libya the most successful nation in Africa has been destoyed.
Americans ignore their own war crimes and believe they are the last best hope for mankind. Pakistan’s future is with China, Russia and Iran: the emerging Eur-Asian block. Americans do not belong to the Muslim world- so go home!!!
Double standards and shameful USA policies, Muslims need to leave UN and USA for good both have failed miserably
Every such statement from the White House proves repeated Amercian failures on a massive scale in Afghanistan. Americans are poised for even a more humiliating exit from Afghanistan than they faced in Vietnam.
@Malatesh We’re definitely winning our war on terror within our own country
American biggest sponsor of Terror across the world. The simple plain fact, which the world knows. They created Taliban, ISIS, puppets of Middle east etc., The African American lady should also help raise standard of living of poor black people in America, while she is in the white house it would help if she talk about that staring from Tuskegee experiment.
IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
Nations need to start standing up against USA. They are the biggest sponsors of terrorism in the world and danger to world peace. The standard line 'Israel has the right to defend itself' is used by all European Nations and any time any politician in the west is asked to speak on Israel they start with this line. BUT what about the Palestinians why don't they start with the line that Israel is an occupation force and the Palestinians have the right to defend them self. Which is the legal position.
The fact of the matter is that the Israelis and the Christian Zionists want to remove all Palestinians from Palestine whether it's by driving them off to refugee camps or killing them.
The US military after 16 years and wasting over a trillion dollars has "failed" in Afghanistan, therefore blames Pakistan for sending terrorists to cross into Afghanistan? This is absolute nonsense. Pakistan has been a victim of Indian-sponsored terrorists based in Afghanistan crossing into Pakistan. Over 70,000 men, women and children have been killed in Pakistan due to terrorism. No country in the world has suffered more.
Pakistan therefore, wants to build the security fence along Pak-Afghan border so no terrorists could cross it. The US should have welcomed it and even paid the few hundred million dollars needed for it, very small price for achieving peace. The US has so far not helped, so Pakistan is building the fence, which confirms Pakistan wants an end to terrorists crossing the open mountainous border.
Today, Nawaz Sharif must be happy. This is what he wants to hear. He has contributed massively in developing this perception during his tenure.
Do More, Do More decisions. US is haunting us like a zombie.