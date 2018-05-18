DAWN.COM

Pakistan has decisions to make: Pentagon

Dawn.comUpdated May 18, 2018

Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White, while briefing the media on Thursday, said that Pakistan can do more about regional security.

White was answering a question regarding Afghan allegations that Pakistan is behind the strikes in their country.

"We believe that Pakistan can certainly do more with respect to regional security," she said.

White added: "It can certainly do more with respect to security within Afghanistan, and we would look to them and hope that they would both [Pakistan and Afghanistan] help, because they are both victims of terrorism and they've also sponsored terrorism."

"So we look to Pakistan to create more opportunities to secure the region."

When asked about the recent remarks by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif about non-state actors' alleged involvement in Mumbai attacks, the Pentagon spokesperson said: "Again, this is an inflection point for Pakistan. Pakistan has decisions to make, and we hope that they will be a partner in safeguarding the region."

Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the US hit a new low recently when the latter imposed travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats which were reciprocated by the former.

Palestine-Israel conflict

The Pentagon spokesperson was also asked about the massacre of 60 Palestinians following the United States Embassy's inauguration in Jerusalem on Monday. "Israel has the right of self-defense and it has the right to protect its border," said White, adding that the US was monitoring the situation.

"We'll continue to keep a sharp eye on the situation as well as our embassies around the world."

When asked if she could justify the civilian casualties on Gaza border, White repeated that the US is going to continue to monitor the situation, reiterating "Israel has the right of self-defense".

Israel has faced international condemnation following the killing of the unarmed Palestinians. Washington, however, blocked the call for a UN investigation into the incident, further emboldening Israeli expansionism and rendering the Middle East situation more explosive.

Comments (21)

1000 characters
BhaRAT
May 18, 2018 05:21pm

Just admit that you’ve failed miserably in Afghanistan and losing more and more territory to Afghan Taliban

ga
May 18, 2018 05:22pm

United States by far has caused the most innocent deaths from Korea to Vietnam to Latin America to Africa and to the Middle East. Now please tell us. Who is the biggest terrorist?

GHALIBJEEE
May 18, 2018 05:25pm

USA is the biggest sponsor of Terrorism, Who blocked the Sanction bid at UN on Taliban Leader Khursani.................

Malatesh
May 18, 2018 05:25pm

@BhaRAT Yes US lost in Afghanistan.. is Pakistan winning? How this is relevant to this article?

nationalist
May 18, 2018 05:29pm

While US is only the sponsor

M.Sethi
May 18, 2018 05:33pm

Nonsense,how can one be the victim and the perpetrator ? Makes no sense,just as it doesn't as to why the US/Nato forces still in Afghanistan ?.

The truth is that it was after the US led invasion of Afghanistan that terrorism spread within both the countries.The US should stop blaming others for their failures and should get out of Afghanistan,doing so peace will automatically return back within the region.

Ali
May 18, 2018 05:39pm

US is the biggest sponsor of Terrorism.

Khwaja Tariq
May 18, 2018 05:45pm

For USA fake and exaggerated security of Israe means, massacre of defenceless Palestinians.

Ahmed bin Babar
May 18, 2018 05:45pm

This is our region, not the front or backyard of outsiders, and we can take care of this...

Ali
May 18, 2018 05:45pm

USA is the biggest sponsor of terrorism, america is the one who fund all the terrorism around the world.

Ghani K
May 18, 2018 05:57pm

16 years of failure, still looking for a scapegoat!

NK
May 18, 2018 06:04pm

@BhaRAT "Just admit that you’ve failed miserably in Afghanistan and losing more and more territory to Afghan Taliban"

... and how would that help Pakistan..?

Shah
May 18, 2018 06:04pm

Americans are the biggest sponsors of terrorism in the world. Invading Iraq on fake made up WMDs and terrorising an entire nation is the worst form of terrorism in the world. Syria is because of direct US actions and Libya the most successful nation in Africa has been destoyed.

Americans ignore their own war crimes and believe they are the last best hope for mankind. Pakistan’s future is with China, Russia and Iran: the emerging Eur-Asian block. Americans do not belong to the Muslim world- so go home!!!

Tahir
May 18, 2018 06:04pm

Double standards and shameful USA policies, Muslims need to leave UN and USA for good both have failed miserably

WARRIs
May 18, 2018 06:13pm

Every such statement from the White House proves repeated Amercian failures on a massive scale in Afghanistan. Americans are poised for even a more humiliating exit from Afghanistan than they faced in Vietnam.

BhaRAT
May 18, 2018 06:16pm

@Malatesh We’re definitely winning our war on terror within our own country

Imtiaz Ali Khan
May 18, 2018 06:27pm

American biggest sponsor of Terror across the world. The simple plain fact, which the world knows. They created Taliban, ISIS, puppets of Middle east etc., The African American lady should also help raise standard of living of poor black people in America, while she is in the white house it would help if she talk about that staring from Tuskegee experiment.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Ghaznavi
May 18, 2018 06:31pm

Nations need to start standing up against USA. They are the biggest sponsors of terrorism in the world and danger to world peace. The standard line 'Israel has the right to defend itself' is used by all European Nations and any time any politician in the west is asked to speak on Israel they start with this line. BUT what about the Palestinians why don't they start with the line that Israel is an occupation force and the Palestinians have the right to defend them self. Which is the legal position.

The fact of the matter is that the Israelis and the Christian Zionists want to remove all Palestinians from Palestine whether it's by driving them off to refugee camps or killing them.

Ali
May 18, 2018 06:32pm

The US military after 16 years and wasting over a trillion dollars has "failed" in Afghanistan, therefore blames Pakistan for sending terrorists to cross into Afghanistan? This is absolute nonsense. Pakistan has been a victim of Indian-sponsored terrorists based in Afghanistan crossing into Pakistan. Over 70,000 men, women and children have been killed in Pakistan due to terrorism. No country in the world has suffered more.

Pakistan therefore, wants to build the security fence along Pak-Afghan border so no terrorists could cross it. The US should have welcomed it and even paid the few hundred million dollars needed for it, very small price for achieving peace. The US has so far not helped, so Pakistan is building the fence, which confirms Pakistan wants an end to terrorists crossing the open mountainous border.

Arfeen Khan
May 18, 2018 06:35pm

Today, Nawaz Sharif must be happy. This is what he wants to hear. He has contributed massively in developing this perception during his tenure.

Farhan
May 18, 2018 06:44pm

Do More, Do More decisions. US is haunting us like a zombie.

Updated May 18, 2018

Power breakdown yet again

THE latest near-countrywide power breakdown happened at exactly the same place where multiple such events have...
May 18, 2018

Balochistan operation

RADDUL Fasaad, the ‘mopping up’ phase of Operation Zarb-i-Azb, was always going to be a dangerous undertaking,...
May 18, 2018

Indonesia bombings

IN the shadowy world of religiously motivated militancy, terrorist groups are constantly updating their tactics to...
The worsening water crisis
May 17, 2018

The worsening water crisis

It would be futile to talk of Pakistan’s water crisis until issues like theft and waste of water are addressed.
May 17, 2018

Pak-Afghan plan

SEEMINGLY against the odds, the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity has moved from a ...
May 17, 2018

Ramazan price hike

AS has become increasingly evident, Ramazan is seen by some unscrupulous elements as an opportunity for ...