Pakistan has decisions to make: Pentagon

Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White, while briefing the media on Thursday, said that Pakistan can do more about regional security.

White was answering a question regarding Afghan allegations that Pakistan is behind the strikes in their country.

"We believe that Pakistan can certainly do more with respect to regional security," she said.

White added: "It can certainly do more with respect to security within Afghanistan, and we would look to them and hope that they would both [Pakistan and Afghanistan] help, because they are both victims of terrorism and they've also sponsored terrorism."

"So we look to Pakistan to create more opportunities to secure the region."

When asked about the recent remarks by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif about non-state actors' alleged involvement in Mumbai attacks, the Pentagon spokesperson said: "Again, this is an inflection point for Pakistan. Pakistan has decisions to make, and we hope that they will be a partner in safeguarding the region."

Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the US hit a new low recently when the latter imposed travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats which were reciprocated by the former.

Palestine-Israel conflict

The Pentagon spokesperson was also asked about the massacre of 60 Palestinians following the United States Embassy's inauguration in Jerusalem on Monday. "Israel has the right of self-defense and it has the right to protect its border," said White, adding that the US was monitoring the situation.

"We'll continue to keep a sharp eye on the situation as well as our embassies around the world."

When asked if she could justify the civilian casualties on Gaza border, White repeated that the US is going to continue to monitor the situation, reiterating "Israel has the right of self-defense".

Israel has faced international condemnation following the killing of the unarmed Palestinians. Washington, however, blocked the call for a UN investigation into the incident, further emboldening Israeli expansionism and rendering the Middle East situation more explosive.