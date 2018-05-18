DAWN.COM

Chaired Saaf Paani Company meetings as PML-N leader, not board member: Hamza Shahbaz

Dawn.com | Ali WaqarMay 18, 2018

Hamza Shahbaz talks to media outside NAB accountability court. — DawnNewsTV
MNA Hamza Shahbaz on Friday told an accountability court in Lahore that he chaired board meetings of the Punjab Saaf Paani Company in his capacity as a member of the ruling PML-N and not as a board member, DawnNewsTV reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2017 had launched a probe into the affairs of 56 public sector companies formed by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif's administration in Punjab to investigate their alleged involvement in corruption. Last week, NAB summoned Hamza after discovering he "attended various meetings related to issues pertaining to the affairs of Punjab Saaf Pani Company" and was allegedly in "possession of information/evidence whatsoever, which relates to the commission of said offence(s)".

These companies are accused of certain irregularities, recruitment in violation of procurement rules and merit, nepotism, and non-completion of various projects in time.

During the hearing, Hamza — CM Sharif's son — was asked in what capacity he had chaired five meetings of the Saaf Pani Company when he was not even a board member, to which he answered that the board had asked him to chair the meetings as a PML-N member.

Also read: Why a clean drinking water project in Punjab is going nowhere

While on his way out of the accountability court, Hamza insisted he was not a board member and maintained his innocence, saying: "There is no difference between a common man and Hamza Shahbaz."

"No one is above the law," he declared. "We have always obeyed the law and will continue to do so."

When asked if he believed the case was a conspiracy by the "aliens" that his uncle, Nawaz Sharif, keeps referring to, Hamza said he believed "that Pakistan should move forward".

Khan81
May 18, 2018 03:42pm

How can a political party member chair or even attend board meeting of a company if he is not a director?

Shakil
May 18, 2018 04:02pm

muddy corruption tales of non existent saaf pani

Amin Ansari
May 18, 2018 04:16pm

If we believe this we will believe anything.

Tamza
May 18, 2018 04:27pm

A NON MEMBER chairing a board meeting - only in the not-Sharif reign of monarchy!!

of course he is a crook - it runs in the family

Hasnain Haque
May 18, 2018 04:27pm

They attend meetings, form their own companies, award contracts to their own company and then make decisions. Keep it all in the family.

Hasnain Haque
May 18, 2018 04:27pm

Keep it all in family, Maryam does the same, what a joke this government is.

A Voter
May 18, 2018 04:28pm

In KPK Imran never chaired a meeting and nor does Zardari do it in Sindh. Whatever happens is done by PML- N. If we believe this we will believe anything.

Justice 2
May 18, 2018 04:33pm

Why should a PML-N member be allowed to chair a board meeting of a private company? Does he think that NAB and Pakistanis are fools?

Rino
May 18, 2018 04:43pm

The whole country and specially punjab is a personal property, they can do whatever they want. It speaks dor itself about the remaining board members qualification.

Aleem
May 18, 2018 04:48pm

Insane and unbelievable behaviour. Sharif family has always acted like a Royal family and they think that it is ok to chair government meetings and sit in cabinet meetings without any portfolio. These people need to be told that it is not right and it is not ok. We Pakistani public is not their slave and winning elections and becoming an MNA or MPA does not entitle you to everything. You have been elected to legislate and just that.

salman
May 18, 2018 04:53pm

"There is no difference between a common man and Hamza Shahbaz." I bet there is no load-shedding in Hamza's house unlike the common man

Ahmed
May 18, 2018 04:54pm

Shahbaz Sharif is undisputed ruler of Punjab. He and his family members are above the law and they can run the province as they like.

Imran
May 18, 2018 04:55pm

4 billion spent but not a single drop delivered. Punjab spent 9600 billion rupees in 10 years yet poverty and hunger are widespread in Punjab.

Mehboob Ali Lalani
May 18, 2018 04:57pm

It is ridiculous that non board member chaired a meeting sidelining the chairman of the board. Can any one from the ruling party chair any meeting whatsoever of his like.

Under such sorts of thing how can Pakistan move forward?

If we want to make Pakistan move forward all cases of corruptions be put on fast track and justice done as expeditiously as possible.

Ahsan Gul
May 18, 2018 05:11pm

Incompetent relatives of Nawaz Sharif are holding important jobs in central and provincial governments. They all need to be prosecuted for their role and accountability.

Aftab Qureishi
May 18, 2018 05:16pm

Imran will send them all to Adiala jail.

