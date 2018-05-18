DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

3 children among 4 civilians killed by Indian firing across Working Boundary: ISPR

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated May 18, 2018

Email


Four people, including three children, were killed while 10 were injured in unprovoked ceasefire violations across the Working Boundary (WB) by India on Friday, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

According to the army's media wing, the Punjab Rangers are responding to Indian fire and targeting Indian posts which initiated fire in the Sialkot sector as intermittent fire continues.

The Foreign Office said that the violations took place in Pukhlian, Cahprar, Harpal, Charwah and Shakargarh sectors and identified the deceased as a woman, Kalsoom, and her three children — Mehwish, Safia and Hamza.

The Associated Press, quoting Indian officials, earlier reported that the firing began after an Indian paramilitary soldier was allegedly killed by a Pakistani sniper late Thursday. The Indian officials also claimed that two people were killed by Pakistani firing.

FO summons Indian high commissioner

The acting foreign secretary summoned the Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria today to condemn the unprovoked and continuing ceasefire violations along the LoC and WB, the FO said.

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 1,050 ceasefire violations along the LoC and WB, resulting in the killing of 28 civilians, while injuring 117 others, it added.

The acting foreign secretary urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire and maintain peace on the LoC and WB.

The incident comes days after a two-week silence on the LoC and WB was broken on Monday when a Pakistani man was shot dead by an Indian sniper.

The heavily militarised LoC has frequently witnessed ceasefire violations, particularly after September 2016, in a serious breach of a truce signed by the two armies in November 2003.

Apart from heavy mortar shelling, Indian troops have resorted to deliberate targeting of civilians with small arms while they conduct daily chores in vulnerable areas along the LoC in AJK.

“In 2017, 46 civilians were killed in similar attacks and another 262 wounded, while the number of the deceased and injured persons in 2016 was 41 and 142 respectively,” according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

With additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
offence
May 18, 2018 12:52pm

Shame on inidan army and moodi fascist government. so-called ceasefire. killing women and children at working boundary. Fake democracy.

Asif Kahsmiri
May 18, 2018 12:58pm

RIP you poor souls - another medal of honor for the so called indian army

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 18, 2018

Power breakdown yet again

THE latest near-countrywide power breakdown happened at exactly the same place where multiple such events have...
May 18, 2018

Balochistan operation

RADDUL Fasaad, the ‘mopping up’ phase of Operation Zarb-i-Azb, was always going to be a dangerous undertaking,...
May 18, 2018

Indonesia bombings

IN the shadowy world of religiously motivated militancy, terrorist groups are constantly updating their tactics to...
The worsening water crisis
May 17, 2018

The worsening water crisis

It would be futile to talk of Pakistan’s water crisis until issues like theft and waste of water are addressed.
May 17, 2018

Pak-Afghan plan

SEEMINGLY against the odds, the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity has moved from a ...
May 17, 2018

Ramazan price hike

AS has become increasingly evident, Ramazan is seen by some unscrupulous elements as an opportunity for ...