National Assembly passes Finance Bill 2018-19

The National Assembly on Friday passed the Finance Bill 2018-19 after incorporating proposals given by lawmakers, reported Radio Pakistan.

The basic structure of the budget remains the same as announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on April 27, the report read.

The NA passed the budget through a voice vote amid slogans by the opposition members.

The finance minister expressed his gratitude over the passage of the budget and termed it a step towards economic stability.

He said that the Federal Board of Revenue would have the powers to investigate anyone receiving more than Rs10 million in foreign remittances. The sender, he said, would also have to disclose the source of his income.

The minister said that only tax filers would be allowed to open and maintain foreign currency accounts in the country.

During a budget debate in the house on Thursday, Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah had said that the opposition had rejected the budget proposals, especially the tax amnesty scheme and petroleum levy which, according to him, would play havoc in the country once the budget was passed by the National Assembly.

Shah and another Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Naveed Qamar termed the amnesty scheme a “move to facilitate the already rich people and further suppress the poor”.

“If relief is given to tax evaders, what crime has been committed by the taxpayers who have not been facilitated in the budget,” Shah said.

Sahibzada Tariq Ullah of the Jamaat-i-Islami, Sarwar Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Syed Ali Raza Abidi of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had also criticised the budget.