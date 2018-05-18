DAWN.COM

National Assembly passes Finance Bill 2018-19

Dawn.comUpdated May 18, 2018

The National Assembly on Friday passed the Finance Bill 2018-19 after incorporating proposals given by lawmakers, reported Radio Pakistan.

The basic structure of the budget remains the same as announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on April 27, the report read.

During a budget debate in the house on Thursday, Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah said that the opposition had rejected the budget proposals, especially the tax amnesty scheme and petroleum levy which, according to him, would play havoc in the country once the budget was passed by the National Assembly.

Shah and another Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Naveed Qamar termed the amnesty scheme a “move to facilitate the already rich people and further suppress the poor”.

“If relief is given to tax evaders, what crime has been committed by the taxpayers who have not been facilitated in the budget,” Shah said.

Sahibzada Tariq Ullah of the Jamaat-i-Islami, Sarwar Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Syed Ali Raza Abidi of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had also criticised the budget.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

