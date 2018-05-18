Colonel martyred in Quetta operation laid to rest

RAWALPINDI: Colonel Sohail Abid of the Military Intelligence, who embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation in Quetta on Wednesday night, was laid to rest in a graveyard in Bara Kahu with full military honours.

Funeral prayers were attended by Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and a large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers and relatives.

Col Abid lost his life and four other soldiers suffered injuries in a gun battle with militants from the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) group during the operation in Killi Almas, a locality on the outskirts of Quetta.

Soldier injured in Wednesday night’s intelligence-based operation dies during treatment

Earlier, Col Abid’s body was sent from Quetta to his native Chak-91/WB village in Vehari where funeral prayers were held. A large number of people, including Vehari Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti, DPO Umer Saeed Malik, Brig Jawad and local politicians, attended the funeral.

Col Abid has left behind his wife and four children.

His father Raja Abid told Dawn that he was proud of his son who had sacrificed his life for the country. His brother Sheraz said that the family and people of the area were proud of him.

Meanwhile, one of the injured soldiers died in the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta on Thursday afternoon. He was identified as Syed Sanaullah Shah.

Official sources confirmed that LeJ’s Balochistan chief Salman Badeni and two would-be suicide bombers were killed in the gun battle. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that the would-be suicide bombers were Afghan nationals.

Security forces seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition from the hideout of the suspected militants.

Officials said that Salman Badeni was wanted by law enforcement agencies in different cases of targeted killings, involvement in suicide attacks and other terror activities. Badeni was involved in the killing of over 100 innocent members of the Hazara community and police personnel, the ISPR statement said.

Funeral prayers for Sanaullah Shah were held in Quetta. He was later laid to rest in a local graveyard.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Inspector General of Frontier Corps Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Inspector General of Balochistan Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, senior military and police officers attended the funeral.

Sanaullah Shah was a resident of Killi Barat, a locality on the outskirts of Quetta.

CM Bizenjo visited the CMH and inquired about the health of the other injured personnel. He paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorists.

Price of freedom with blood

According to APP, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s resolve not to rest till last trace of terrorist elements were wiped out from the country.

In a statement issued from the PM House in Islamabad, Mr Abbasi expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Colonel Sohail Abid.

He prayed for the departed soul and early recovery of the injured.

“Our soldiers have paid the price of freedom with blood and there is no higher sacrifice than it. We as a nation are united against the enemy,” the PM said.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif paid tribute to Colonel Abid.

He prayed for early recovery of the injured personnel.

Shahbaz Sharif extended condolences to the bereaved family and said Col Abid sacrificed his life for the peaceful future of the nation and his sacrifice would never be forgotten.

He said the purpose for which Col Abid sacrificed his life was the mission of the whole nation and brave sons like him were national heroes.

“Armed forces of Pakistan, police, security agencies and ordinary citizens have rendered invaluable sacrifices in the war against terrorism and their sacrifices would never go waste,” he added.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2018