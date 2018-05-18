DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Abbasi, Shah to discuss caretaker PM nominees today

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 18, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah are meeting on Friday (today) to decide the name of the caretaker prime minister who will be in office until the general elections in July.

According to a source in the government, during the meeting — which will take place in the Parliament House — both leaders will discuss the names of their nominees which have been kept secret so far based on mutual understanding.

If they make any decision on Friday, the two leaders will meet again to finalise the matter.

However, if the prime minister and the opposition leader fail to reach a consensus, they will have to announce three names each from the government and the opposition side which will be referred to a parliamentary committee to be formed by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Given that the committee fails to finalise the name of caretaker prime minister as well, the nominees list will be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan which will then have a prerogative to make the decision.

Both leaders have already met to discuss the issue several times in the recent past. Their last meeting was held on May 7 where it was decided that they would keep their discussions under wraps for as long as possible to avoid unnecessary debate on the issue in the media. They had also agreed to not disclose the names of their respective nominees for the office till the last moment in order to avoid “controversies”.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, however, had last month leaked the names of its candidates for the offices of caretaker prime minister and chief ministers in three provinces to the media. Its nominees for the caretaker prime minister were: former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, businessman Abdur Razzaq Dawood and economist Dr Ishrat Hussain.

The term of the present government expires on May 31 after which the caretaker government will be set up to hold elections which are expected to be held in July or August.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 18, 2018

Power breakdown yet again

THE latest near-countrywide power breakdown happened at exactly the same place where multiple such events have...
May 18, 2018

Balochistan operation

RADDUL Fasaad, the ‘mopping up’ phase of Operation Zarb-i-Azb, was always going to be a dangerous undertaking,...
May 18, 2018

Indonesia bombings

IN the shadowy world of religiously motivated militancy, terrorist groups are constantly updating their tactics to...
The worsening water crisis
May 17, 2018

The worsening water crisis

It would be futile to talk of Pakistan’s water crisis until issues like theft and waste of water are addressed.
May 17, 2018

Pak-Afghan plan

SEEMINGLY against the odds, the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity has moved from a ...
May 17, 2018

Ramazan price hike

AS has become increasingly evident, Ramazan is seen by some unscrupulous elements as an opportunity for ...