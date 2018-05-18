Karachi temperature shoots up to 39.5°C on first Ramazan

KARACHI: The temperature in the provincial capital shot up to 39.5 degrees Celsius on the first day of Ramazan on Thursday, as against Wednesday’s 35.3°C. Meanwhile, there was no respite from frequent power cuts for the city’s residents in the scorching weather.

Responding to Dawn’s queries, a Meteorological department official said it was the continental heatwave which took the mercury up.

He added that the minimum temperature recorded was 28.5°C.

“The humidity was 66 per cent in the morning and 38pc in the evening,” he further said. The weatherman said the maximum temperature in Karachi was expected to range between 38°C and 40°C on Friday.

Nawabshah touches 48.5°C

Talking about other cities, he explained that the entire province experienced hot and dry weather and in most towns the mercury crossed the 40°C mark. “Nawabshah was the hottest place where the temperature reached 48.5°C.”

“Expect similar weather on Friday and a few more days to come,” he warned the citizens.

Some of the high temperatures recorded in Sindh were: Dadu (47°C); Padidan (46.5°C); Mithi, Moenjodaro, Sakrand (45°C); Chhor (44.8°C); Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana (44.5°C); Badin (44°C); Rohri (43.5°C); Jacobabad (42.5°C); Mirpurkhas (42°C) and Thatta (40.5°C).

Power breakdowns continue unabated

The Karachiites faced usual power breakdowns on Thursday as K-Electric tried to make up for the shortfall occurring due to a problem at its Bin Qasim power unit.

The power utility claimed they were exempting their residential consumers from loadshedding during Sehar and Iftar.

According to the KE spokesperson, “The residential customers will be given priority during Sehar and Iftar in terms of providing power whereas industrial areas will experience power failures for up to six hours during the night to ensure that maximum relief be provided to residents during Ramazan.

“Currently, the KE is experiencing a power shortfall due to which previously exempted residential areas are facing load-management of up to two hours, whereas routine loadshedding is being carried out in rest of the areas, as per their respective losses category.

“The maximum duration of loadshedding being carried out in Karachi is up to 7.5 hours with no unscheduled loadshedding,” the spokesperson claimed, adding that KE categorically denied reports of excessive breakdowns and requested that localised outages due to faults and power theft should not be portrayed as loadshedding.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson also explained that KE was making all possible efforts to restore its affected Bin Qasim power unit.

“Installation and re-energisation of the affected unit is expected to be completed around Sunday which will improve city’s power situation,” the spokesperson claimed.

